HEXUS Week In Review: GeForce RTX 3080 reviewed and rated

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Founders Edition (Ampere)
In a sign of the times, Nvidia boss, Jen-Hsun Huang, took the wraps off the all-new GeForce RTX 30-series graphics in none other than his ...
Asus GeForce RTX 3080 TUF Gaming OC
Released yesterday, the GeForce RTX 3080 dismisses all other high-end cards in the performance stakes thanks to its Ampere technology that packs in more muscle ...
MSI GeForce RTX 3080 Gaming X Trio
What an exciting time to be a gamer. Next-generation games consoles from Microsoft and Sony are now within touching distance, AMD's new Radeon RX 6000 ...
Corsair 4000D Airflow
Corsair continues to roll out PC hardware at a feverish pace. The firm's chassis portfolio has grown to such proportions that it can be difficult ...
Corsair iCue H115i Elite Capellix
Corsair's rapidly expanding product line is showing no signs of a Covid-related slowdown. Following hot on the heels of the RGB Pro XT all-in-one coolers ...
Asus ROG and IKEA partner for gaming furniture venture
All-new gaming furniture range spans bedroom ...
Intel confirms it is readying octa-core Tiger Lake CPUs
The processors were already capable AMD ...
Gigabyte confirms GeForce RTX 3080 20GB graphics cards
Its promo games bundle redemption page ...
- Nvidia announces $40bn Arm acquisition
- LG teases its next Explorer Project - a rollable phone
- Microsoft xCloud goes live in 22 countries with 150+ games
- HP Omen debuts its Warp Wireless gaming peripherals
- Philips launches 24- and 27-inch 144Hz E Line gaming monitors
- Google schedules 'Launch Night In' event for 30th September
- LG Wing smartphone with swivel mode launched