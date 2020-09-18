vacancies advertise contact news tip The Vault
HEXUS Week In Review: GeForce RTX 3080 reviewed and rated

by Parm Mann on 18 September 2020, 16:01

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Founders Edition (Ampere)

In a sign of the times, Nvidia boss, Jen-Hsun Huang, took the wraps off the all-new GeForce RTX 30-series graphics in none other than his ...

Asus GeForce RTX 3080 TUF Gaming OC

Released yesterday, the GeForce RTX 3080 dismisses all other high-end cards in the performance stakes thanks to its Ampere technology that packs in more muscle ...

MSI GeForce RTX 3080 Gaming X Trio

What an exciting time to be a gamer. Next-generation games consoles from Microsoft and Sony are now within touching distance, AMD's new Radeon RX 6000 ...

Corsair 4000D Airflow

Corsair continues to roll out PC hardware at a feverish pace. The firm's chassis portfolio has grown to such proportions that it can be difficult ...

Corsair iCue H115i Elite Capellix

Corsair's rapidly expanding product line is showing no signs of a Covid-related slowdown. Following hot on the heels of the RGB Pro XT all-in-one coolers ...


