AMD showcases its Radeon RX 6000 video card design

AMD has officially taken the wraps off its high-end Radeon RX 6000 video card design. The Radeon RX Twitter account shared the image embedded directly below, a few hours ago. But this isn't all, The Twitter post detailed how Fortnite players can "study every angle" of the design via Fortnite Creative Island (hub code 8651-9841-1639). Since the announcement several users have posted screenshots showing the new RX 6000 design, as well as sharing videos of various Fortnite Creative Mode flyovers.

Alongside the debut image of the Radeon RX 6000 design, AMD wrote "Our upcoming @AMD #RDNA2 graphics cards will feature a brand new cooler design".

The Tweeted photo is a bit hazy and muted. Those that dive into the Fortnite reveal will see the render of the RX 6000 is more contrasty thanks to its black and chrome finish. If you don't play Fortnite but want to see more angles, it is worth a look at the video shared by Moor Insights & Strategy analyst Anshel Sag. For all the key angles in stills, check out Nate Orb's Tweet.

Below you can see a couple of detail stills from a Fortnite run, including one of the backplate with the outputs on this reference design. It appears to be the case that this card features (left to right in the photo) one HDMI port, two DisplayPort outputs and a USB Type-C port. The USB Type-C port was confirmed by CVP & GM AMD Radeon, Scott Herkelman. With the twin 8-pin power connectors present it looks like this Big Navi will run comfortably with 375W or less.

If you want to dive into Fortnite to take a look at the Radeon RX 6000 for yourself, head on over to the AMD Battle Arena in the game using the hub code 8651-9841-1639.

AMD recently announced keynote events for Zen 3 and RDNA 2. The latter is scheduled for 17:00 UK / 18:00 CET / 2 p.m. ET, on 28th October.