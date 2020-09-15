Google schedules 'Launch Night In' event for 30th September

Google has sent out invites for its Launch Night In virtual event. The event takes place on 30th Sept, and despite the name it is scheduled for 11am PT (7pm UK time). An invite states that Google will use this event to unveil a new Chromecast, new Pixel phones, and a new smart speaker.

The Google Pixel 4a was launched in Early August and isn't even available yet here in the UK. Google UK is still taking pre-orders for the device (£349) with deliveries expected to start from 2nd October. During that launch event we heard that the Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5 5G would be unveiled later in the year. Thus it is widely expected that these high-end device are destined to be stars of the Launch Night In event, for smartphone fans.

The latest rumours say that the Pixel 4a (5G) will keep costs down with a plastic build and a 6.1-inch 60Hz panel, while the Pixel 5 will feature an aluminium unibody and sport a 5.8-inch 90Hz or 120Hz OLED display.

Moving along to Chromecast expectations and we can cast our eyes back to early June when the Google Sabrina Android TV dongle details and images leaked. This growing up of the Chromecast from dumb to Android TV device will be a big change and make it a closer rival to the likes of the Amazon Fire TV and Roku TV dongles which can run apps and don't need any paired smartphone jiggery pokery. A sleek new remote with navigation wheel, IR blaster and Google Assistant button and built-in microphone rounds off the package.

Lastly, Google teased a new Nest Home speaker in July, which seemed to nestle between the Nest Mini and the larger Google Home Max. This will likely be the smart speaker detailed during the event.

HMD Global (Nokia) event on 22nd September

If you are interested in the latest smartphone unveilings, it is worth a mention that HMD Global has announced a Save the Date event for 22nd Sept. Those tuning in will witness "a new chapter for Nokia phones," so can reasonably expect some appealingly different designs.

Apple Event at 6pm UK time today

There is an Apple event this evening too. It takes place at 10am PT (6pm UK time). This event is expected to focus on new iPads and a new Watch, with the iPhone 12 launch set to follow in October.