Corsair, G.Skill, and Kingston showcase their DDR5 RAM kits

With Intel's newest platform and motherboard makers hopping on the DDR5 train (mostly, there will still be DDR4 motherboards, even with the higher-end Z690 chipset products), gamers, enthusiasts and overclockers are probably casting a beady eye towards the DDR5 memory market. HEXUS has previously reported on the new system RAM standard for consumer PCs (coming to an AMD platform in 2022, too), but now all the major PC RAM module vendors have taken the wraps off their first product salvo.

Today I am looking at Corsair, G.Skill, and Kingston Fury DDR5 offerings today, as these firms have got in touch with me, outlining their newest DDR5 products and kits. They also represent a good selection of the market, and we have had previous generations of all these makers' PC desktop RAM in the HEXUS labs.

Corsair DDR5

Corsair has upgraded its Dominator Platinum RGB and Vengeance lines for the DDR5 era, leveraging 25 years of experience. Initially, the Fremont, Ca based firm is launching at speeds of up to DDR5-5200 and capacities of up to 32GB per module.

In case you are unfamiliar with the Corsair Dominator Platinum RGB and Vengeance lines. The former features 12 ultra-bright individually addressable Capellix LEDs per module as well as a forged aluminium construction with anodized finish, the latter has the same underlying DDR5 tech but in a more understated aesthetic characterised by its solid and functional aluminium heatspreader.

If you head on over to the linked product pages, you will see Dominator Platinum RGB kits available at DDR5-4800 C34, and DDR5-5200-C38. These are both 32GB (2x16GB) kits which costs US$320 and $330, respectively If you prefer the non-RGB Vengeance modules, these are available in a DDR5-5200 C38 32GB kit or DDR5-4400 C36 64GB kit, at $290 or $620, respectively. There is no stock of any of these kits at the time of writing.

G.Skill DDR5

On the run-up to the Intel event yesterday evening, I have seen G.Skill trot out press releases about DDR5-6400 CL36 memory kits, then the "World’s Fastest DDR5-6600 CL36 Trident Z5 memory kits" just a week ago. Today it has announced an extreme speed DDR5 memory kit at DDR5-6800 CL38 32GB (2x16GB), "designed for the latest 12th Gen Intel Core desktop processors and Intel Z690 chipset motherboards".

As usual, G.Skill has omitted info about pricing and availability; suffice to say, these extreme speed kits will come with a price premium.

Kingston DDR5

Kingston has emailed HEXUS to talk about its new Kingston Fury Beast DDR5. The firm was forthcoming with specs and provided a clear product matrix, as you can see below.

Kingston FURY Beast DDR5 Part Number Specs KF548C38BB-16 16GB 4800MHz CL38 Kingston FURY Beast DDR5 Single Module, 1.1V KF548C38BBK2-32 32GB 4800MHz CL38 Kingston FURY Beast DDR5 Kit of 2, 1.1V KF552C40BB-16 16GB 5200MHz CL40 Kingston FURY Beast DDR5 Single Module, 1.25V KF552C40BBK2-32 32GB 5200MHz CL40 Kingston FURY Beast DDR5 Kit of 2, 1.25V

These modules and kits have been tested and approved on ADL-S processors and Z690 motherboards from the likes of Asus, MSI, ASRock, and Gigabyte. Modules are Intel XMP 3.0-Ready and Certified, plug and play ready, in single 16GB or kits of 2x 16GB, for 32GB capacity.

I don't have any DDR5 module/kit pricing details from Kingston to share at this time.