vacancies advertise contact news tip The Vault
facebook rss twitter

Gigabyte confirms GeForce RTX 3080 20GB graphics cards

by Mark Tyson on 18 September 2020, 12:11

Tags: Gigabyte (TPE:2376), AORUS, NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Quick Link: HEXUS.net/qaeof5

Add to My Vault: x

Gigabyte has slipped up by listing a host of graphics card models that it hasn't launched yet, and many feature GPUs that haven't even been announced yet. The leak isn't that obvious as Gigabyte / Aorus hasn't uploaded and published product pages or anything so blatant. Rather, as an Nvidia partner taking part in the Watch Dogs; Legion / GeForce Now bundle giveaway promo, it has listed all its qualifying graphics cards. Squirreled away on the post-registration Gigabyte/Aorus giveaway page (requires registration), it includes a list of graphics card codenames like; GV-3060SEAGLE OC-8GD, GV-3070SGAMING OC-16GD, and GV-308SAORUS M-20GD.

Credit goes to the eagle-eyed VideoCardz, which unearthed the Gigabyte gaffe. If you didn't already have a good sense of what has been revealed by the codenames, VideoCardz provides a helpful translation into typical Gigabyte model names, as follows:

  • GV-3060SEAGLE OC-8GD: Gigabyte RTX 3060 (Ti/Super) Eagle OC 8GB
  • GV-3070SGAMING OC-16GD: Gigabyte RTX 3070 (Ti/Super) Gaming OC 16GB
  • GV-307SAORUS M-16GD: Gigabyte RTX 3070 (Ti/Super) Aorus Master 16GB
  • GV-308GAMING OC-20GD: Gigabyte RTX 3080 Gaming OC 20GB
  • GV-308SAORUS M-20GD: Gigabyte RTX 3080 Aorus Master 20GB

The above are the standout codenames in the list of promo-qualifying cards as they are unannounced. We only officially know of the GeForce RTX 3080 10GB, for example, but Gigabyte clearly indicates that it has a 20GB model waiting in the wings. Similarly it looks ready to launch an RTX 3070 with 16GB, rather than 8GB, of VRAM.

Moving down the stack, Gigabyte provides a firm indication that we should expect Nvidia to launch GeForce RTX 3060 Ti/Super cards in the not-too-distant future. The Watch Dogs; Legion bundle promotion T&Cs indicate that the giveaway lasts "until October 29, 2020 or while supplies last," so we might expect these Gigabyte GPUs to launch at least a few weeks ahead of the cut-off date.

On the topic of whether the GeForce RTX 3060 cards will be Ti or Super suffixed, we previously reported upon expectations that a 3060 Ti GPUs would arrive sometime in October. A number of these Gigabyte RTX 3070 and 3080 model codenames include an 'S' but are only expected to differ only in VRAM quantity.

HEXUS Forums :: 9 Comments

Login with Forum Account

Don't have an account? Register today!
Posted by LSG501 - Fri 18 Sep 2020 12:26
Assuming this is true…this is why you never jump in right on release…
Posted by [GSV]Trig - Fri 18 Sep 2020 12:28
Do you really need 20Gb?
Guessing this is more aimed at the professional types..

And still the cost keeps rising…
Posted by Corky34 - Fri 18 Sep 2020 12:51
'[GSV
Trig;4253470']Do you really need 20Gb?
More is more better. ;)
Posted by Spud1 - Fri 18 Sep 2020 12:55
LSG501
Assuming this is true…this is why you never jump in right on release…

Not that it was possible this time around anyway, if you wanted an FE card at least ;) No bad thing if this really does launch in a few weeks though. AIB cards are a lot easier to get.
Posted by Bagpuss - Fri 18 Sep 2020 13:00
Shady stuff from Nvidia really..

I know its probably going to add another $100+ to the cards price but given how fanatical PC gamers can be about chasing the latest & greatest, I bet a huge share of buyers currently wanting the 10GB versions would cancel their orders and wait for the 20GB version if confirmed by Nvidia.

SEE NEWER »