Microsoft xCloud goes live in 22 countries with 150+ games

Microsoft's xCloud games streaming service is available from today in 22 countries worldwide. To mark the occasion Microsoft's Kareem Choudhry, CVP of Cloud Gaming, shared a list of 150+ games that will be available, most from day one. This curated selection will become available to gamers via the Xbox Game Pass library. Included are lots of AAA titles including a bundle from Xbox Game Studios. Moreover, just like with the Xbox Game Pass for Console and PC, you can expect the roster of titles to grow with new titles added all the time.

Choudhry restated the potential benefits of xCloud, which in summary are: the wide range of playing platform choices it opens up - even for those without a console or gaming PC; the cloud sync of game progress to let you play and continue across multiple platforms; the integration of social elements like cross-play multiplayer, friends, achievements, parties and voice chat; the common library you share opening up even more multiplayer fun; and finally the instant play of games that would take a long time to download and install via traditional means.

click to zoom games list image

If you are interested in xCloud, Microsoft encourages you to subscribe to the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (UK link) which is available as a $1/£1 trial, but will continue after that initial month for $14.99/£10.99pcm.

To get started with streaming on an Android mobile/tablet or other device you need to grab the app. There is also a specific app for Samsung Galaxy users which includes a full store front with in-app purchases. As per the intro, xCloud goes live in 22 countries today but will roll out further as Microsoft ensures service stability and scalability in the initial markets.

At launch xCloud isn't available to Apple iOS users. Apple and Microsoft are still negotiating how the service can be made available to iDevice users. Last week Apple revised store guidelines that could pave the way for xCloud (and Google Stadia, Nvidia GeForce Now) to become viable on iOS but it sounds rather complicated for gamers/companies involved - unlike the way it green-lights streaming content from the likes of Netflix, Amazon Prime, Now TV etc.