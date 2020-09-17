Philips launches 24- and 27-inch 144Hz E Line gaming monitors

MMD Philips has launched a pair of new FHD gaming monitors which may appeal to budget conscious buyers. These monitors are said to be Philips' first foray into the PC gaming segment, which is often the home for premium pricing. The Philips 242E1GAJ and 272E1GAJ both utilise FHD VA panels and from the codenames you will have probably guessed that they offer 24-inch and 27-inch diagonals, respectively. Other key features are their headlining 144Hz max refresh rates and 1ms MPRT response times.

Philips reminds those interested that these 144Hz displays refresh about 2.4x faster than a 'standard' PC monitor, and can be an asset in any competitive fast placed gaming title with smoother motion and better targeting. In case you are wondering, yes these monitors feature VRR tech. The Philips 242E1GAJ monitor features AMD FreeSync Premium, while the Philips 272E1GAJ offers Adaptive-Sync to eliminate game image tearing. Philips doesn't mention whether either of the 24- or 27-inch models are G-Sync compatible.

Another performance nicety here is that these displays feature 1ms (MPRT) response time, to keep image smearing and motion blur to a minimum. The full spec list reveals that these monitors have a typical GtG response time of 4ms, if you prefer to ponder this metric. Philips says that these displays also offer; Ultra Wide-Colour technology, SmartContrast, Flicker-Free technology, and a LowBlue Mode.

Key specs of the Philips 272E1GAJ and 242E1GAJ are the tabulated below:

Going beyond the hardware Philips has implemented various OSD features for gamers. Various game modes are present which are tuned for the type of game being played such as FPS, RTS, Racer, etc.

There are some minimal aspects to these designs, probably to keep the price down but they both feature built in stereo (3W x2) speakers, which is convenient. There are just two video input ports(1x DP and 1x HDMI), plus PC audio in and audio out ports. The stand only adjusts for tilt (-5/20 degrees), but these monitors can be used with third party standard 100x100 VESA mounts if you wish.

In an email to HEXUS, MMD said that the Philips 242E1GAJ monitor is available now, and the Philips 272E1GAJ monitor will be available starting from mid-October. These gaming monitors have RRPs of £149 and £199, respectively.