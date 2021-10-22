vacancies advertise contact news tip The Vault
HEXUS Week In Review: Asus ROG Strix Arion and Seagate Storage Expansion Card

by Parm Mann on 22 October 2021, 16:01

Seagate Storage Expansion Card for Xbox Series X|S

Today's games aren't getting any smaller. High-res textures, additional modes and frequent content drops have resulted in ballooning file sizes, and whereas a 500GB SSD ...

Asus ROG Strix Arion SSD (500GB)

The rise of solid-state drives (SSDs) has been a definite boon for the PC industry. Now commonly available in capacities up to 4TB, most modern ...

Asus GeForce RTX 3070 Noctua Edition OC

Few graphics cards have elicited as much interest as the one born from the fruits of Asus and Noctua labours. Asus provides the GeForce RTX ...

WD Blue SN570 SSD (1TB)

WD updated its performance Black and NAS-optimised Red series of M.2 SSD drives within the last year. Handy to know, but the real volume seller ...


