In the flesh photo of an AMD Radeon RX 6000 leaked

Yesterday we shared the official render of the new AMD Radeon RX 6000 video card design. The image was Tweeted out by the Radeon RX Twitter account. In an unusual move, the card also featured as a viewable-from-all-angles render in the Fortnite video game. AMD didn't spill a lot of official information, as it wished to keep its powder dry until the RDNA 2 keynote at the end of October, but we could determine a few pointers about the card from the imagery.

Popular tech YouTuber JayzTwoCents followed up AMD's official reveal with a vlog post in which he indicates he was somewhat uninspired by the AMD teaser. He would have liked to have seen more substance, as would we all, but the official render release made him realise that a leaker had sent him images of this same card a number of weeks previously. The leaker images now verified as being of value, Jay has decided to share the cache with his audience.

Above you can see the photo of an AMD Radeon RX 6000 series shared by Jay. He speculates that this could be launched as the top-end RDNA 2 graphics card, dubbed the Radeon RX 6900 series.

The two renders above were worth sharing too. On the left you can see a render which looks much like the official one shared by AMD yesterday and the main photo above. Only the colours and shroud accents are slightly different. One might reasonably assume it is an earlier iteration of the design.

More interesting is the second (right) render with a dual-fan cooler AMD Radeon design. This could be used by AMD for lower tier cards like the RX 6800 and/or RX 6700 series. The render still includes twin 8-pin power connectors but I don't think people should make too much of that.

We are still about a month and a half until AMD's RDNA 2 keynote event, which is planned for 17:00 UK / 18:00 CET / 2 p.m. ET, on 28th October. I'm pretty sure we will see some more RDNA 2 leaks between now and then - fingers crossed for some juicy but genuine looking benchmarks.

Source: JayzTwoCents via VideoCardz.