vacancies advertise contact news tip The Vault
facebook rss twitter

HEXUS Week In Review: Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 is a tasty laptop

by Tarinder Sandhu on 28 August 2020, 16:01

Tags: Lenovo (HKG:0992), WD (NYSE:WDC), EVGA, NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Quick Link: HEXUS.net/qaenwx

Add to My Vault: x

LATEST REVIEWS

EVGA 550 B5 PSU (550W)

Most PSU vendors tend to seed their best supplies to the press for technical evaluation and review. These tend to offer performance that's way better ...

WD My Passport SSD (2020) 1TB

Most of us have become accustomed to the buttery-smooth and whisper-quiet experience provided by solid-state drives (SSD). Now legion in laptops and desktops, it's inevitable ...

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 (AMD Ryzen 7 4800U)

AMD's Ryzen resurgence has most keenly been felt in the desktop space. Offering a heady combination of more cores and threads than rival Intel at ...

TeamGroup T-Force Cardea Zero Z440 NVMe SSD (1TB)

Remember the days of mechanical storage? The clickety-clack of heads moving over platters is a long-distant memory for many, replaced by speedier solid-state storage (SSDs). ...


THE WEEK'S HOTTEST NEWS



UNMISSABLE COMPETITIONS

HEXUS Forums :: 0 Comments

Login with Forum Account

Don't have an account? Register today!
Log in to be the first to comment!