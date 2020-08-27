MSI's first PSUs are designed for next gen GeForce graphics cards

MSI has entered the PC PSU market with its first lineup dubbed the MPG GF series power supplies. That would probably be newsworthy on its own merit but MSI has added a tasty slice of ham on top by specifically claiming that this PSU trio are designed to support the latest Nvidia GeForce graphics cards. Thus we can pretty safely assume the 'GF' in MSI MPG GF series power supplies is short for GeForce.

In brief, the MSI MPG GF series power supplies are fully modular 80 Plus Gold PSUs which use Japanese capacitors, come with flat cables and are sold with 10 year warranties. With GPUs in mind, MSI highlights the modular connectivity options and across the models offered you can choose a PSU with "VGA port up to 3x 8-pin and CPU port up to 2x 8-pin / VGA 4x 8-pin and CPU 1x 8-pin". You can see the difference in the image below.

The PSUs look pretty ordinary but you might be attracted to them to accompany other MSI kit in your system rather than some particular claimed GPU compatibility. At the time of writing the individual product pages for the MPG A650GF, MPG A750GF and MPG A850GF don't seem to be fully formed, with some sub-links lead to 404 errors for example. However we can see all the PSUs share the following highlights:

Supports the latest Nvidia graphics card

Full modular cable design

Flat cable equipment

10-year warranty

80 Plus Gold certified for high efficiency

100% all Japanese 105oC capacitor

Active PFC design

Industrial level protection with OVP,OCP,OPP,OTP, SCP,UVP

LLC Half Bridge Topology with DC-DC module design

Among the modular cabling supplied, these are all flat cables for potentially improved airflow remember, MSI plans to bundle a 12-pin Micro-Fit 3.0 power adapter, which would allow direct use with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 30 Founder Edition graphics cards, reports WCCFTech. I'm surprised this cabling provision is left up to PSU makers to provide and isn't in the GPU box but it is better having too many cables in your spares drawer than not enough.

MSI is expected to release these new PSUs shortly but we don't have pricing at hand today.