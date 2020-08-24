vacancies advertise contact news tip The Vault
Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090 pictured: triple slot, 310mm long

by Mark Tyson on 24 August 2020, 10:11

It is a little over a week until Nvidia's #UltimateCountdown concludes. The initial salvo of GeForce RTX 30 series graphics cards (RTX 3090 and 3080?) are expected to be the stars of the show at the special event on 1st Sept, starting at 9am PT (5pm BST). As predicted, leaks about these exciting new products are piling up and there have been two major spills over the weekend.

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090 pictured

On Friday evening a cloud security researcher by the name of @GarnetSunset published a couple of photos of a purported Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090 which was sat on his desk next to an RTX 2080 Founders Edition graphics card, for scale. The Tweeted images showed the comparison face-up and face down.

A lot of replies seemed to be about the poster having manipulated the images to make the RTX 3090 look bigger than it really is. However, this accusation is staunchly denied, with the OP puzzled about why people think he would do such a thing. In one notable reply @GarnetSunset asked a fellow Twitterer what he would gain by making a GPU look approx 4 per cent larger than it is.

So, what can we see here? The GeForce RTX 3090, the Titan of the Ampere generation, uses the cooling shroud we first saw back in early June. It is a triple slot cooler, and the source asserts it is 310mm long.

The source also provided some pricing for the whole upcoming range, as follows:

  • RTX 3060 $400
  • RTX 3070 $600
  • RTX 3080 $800
  • RTX 3090 $1,400

Size doesn't look manipulated, just some type of lens/view/perspective distortion is at play

We don't have much in the way of specs for the upcoming Ampere GeForce cards but 10 days ago we reported upon the Micron PDF that shared the RTX 3090's memory configuration. A week ago we followed up with some RTX 2080 benchmark details.

Ampere GeForce new power connector

There have been some rumours about the next GeForce generation using a new power connector. At the weekend it was revealed that PSU maker Seasonic has produced an adapter so its customers could convert 2x 8-pin Molex connectors the Nvidia 12-Pin PCIe connector as used by upcoming Founders Edition graphics cards.

HardwareLuxx editor Andreas Schilling described the new connector in the above link, took some pictures of the new connector next to familiar reference points, and published them to his Twitter account. Above you can see the connector next to the more familiar 2x 8-pin config. The new 12 pin connector is about the same width as one 8-pin Molex connector.

HEXUS Forums :: 37 Comments

Posted by DevDrake - Mon 24 Aug 2020 10:56
new connector? what for?
I wonder if the 3900 will fit normal cases.
anyway, if these prices are right, then I dont care. Got better places to throw my money at.
Posted by souper - Mon 24 Aug 2020 11:11
Jeez-Oh, it's massive. Just need an even bigger case to house that beauty !
Posted by ik9000 - Mon 24 Aug 2020 11:15
DevDrake
new connector? what for?
I wonder if the 3900 will fit normal cases.
anyway, if these prices are right, then I dont care. Got better places to throw my money at.

if rumours are true its 310mm long. My case is a normal case, back from when cases were cases not the lighting rig from Top Of the Pops soundstage. Since it dates from the last time things were really crazy:
Maximum Expansion Card Length 334mm (with HDD cage) / 487mm (with HDD cage removed) (full tower case)
Even my mid-tower case is 293mm with cage, 423mm without cage.

So normal cases should take it just fine. Whether the modern bling brigade can fit it inside their little rainbow castles will depend on how generous the manufacturer has been, and on how many my little pony glow in the dark glitterball unicorns they've tried to cram inside the thing.
Posted by maverick77_uk - Mon 24 Aug 2020 11:31
I may be wrong here, but the article keeps referring to “8 pin Molex”. Shouldn't that be “8 pin PCI-E”, as molex, by definition, is the old 4 pin stubby thing we all love or hate?
Posted by Zhaoman - Mon 24 Aug 2020 11:32
The real launch for most people is in Nov/Dec for 3060 and Big Navi. Hopefully some of those prices will come down following that depending how competitive AMD are.

