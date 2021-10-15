HEXUS Week In Review: Radeon RX 6600 and RTX 3070 Noctua Edition

Gigabyte Radeon RX 6600 Eagle 8G
PC gamers are understandably struggling to feel enthusiastic about upcoming hardware. Unprecedented global events have resulted in a perfect storm of huge demand, short supply ...
NZXT Kraken Z53 RGB White
Remember when CPU coolers were appraised exclusively by a single attribute; their ability to cool a CPU? These days, actual cooling performance has in many ...
WD Blue SN570 SSD (1TB)
WD updated its performance Black and NAS-optimised Red series of M.2 SSD drives within the last year. Handy to know, but the real volume seller ...
Asus GeForce RTX 3070 Noctua Edition OC
Few graphics cards have elicited as much interest as the one born from the fruits of Asus and Noctua labours. Asus provides the GeForce RTX ...
AMD will release a Zen 3 AM4 CPU with 3D V-Cache in Q1 22
You will have to wait for ...
Leaked docs hint at Pixel Pass: a Google smartphone subscription
Monthly fee gets you new phone ...
Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy bundle, coming soon
GTA III, Vice City, San Andreas ...
- HP lists AiO PCs with "AMD Ryzen 7000 Series" CPUs
- Intel Arc Alchemist won't have added crypto limiter / LHR tech
- Magic Leap 2 AR headset announced for 2022
- Activision reveals Ricochet anti-cheat for Call of Duty
- Apple Unleashed on 18th Oct to debut new MacBook Pros, M1X
- Samsung Odyssey G5 S32AG52 gaming monitor revealed
- EA explores rebrand of FIFA franchise to 'EA Sports FC'