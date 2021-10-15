vacancies advertise contact news tip The Vault
HEXUS Week In Review: Radeon RX 6600 and RTX 3070 Noctua Edition

by Parm Mann on 15 October 2021, 16:01

Gigabyte Radeon RX 6600 Eagle 8G

PC gamers are understandably struggling to feel enthusiastic about upcoming hardware. Unprecedented global events have resulted in a perfect storm of huge demand, short supply ...

NZXT Kraken Z53 RGB White

Remember when CPU coolers were appraised exclusively by a single attribute; their ability to cool a CPU? These days, actual cooling performance has in many ...

WD Blue SN570 SSD (1TB)

WD updated its performance Black and NAS-optimised Red series of M.2 SSD drives within the last year. Handy to know, but the real volume seller ...

Asus GeForce RTX 3070 Noctua Edition OC

Few graphics cards have elicited as much interest as the one born from the fruits of Asus and Noctua labours. Asus provides the GeForce RTX ...


