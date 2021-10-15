HEXUS Week In Review: Radeon RX 6600 and RTX 3070 Noctua Edition

LATEST REVIEWS

Gigabyte Radeon RX 6600 Eagle 8G PC gamers are understandably struggling to feel enthusiastic about upcoming hardware. Unprecedented global events have resulted in a perfect storm of huge demand, short supply ...

NZXT Kraken Z53 RGB White Remember when CPU coolers were appraised exclusively by a single attribute; their ability to cool a CPU? These days, actual cooling performance has in many ...

WD Blue SN570 SSD (1TB) WD updated its performance Black and NAS-optimised Red series of M.2 SSD drives within the last year. Handy to know, but the real volume seller ...