Nvidia intros GeForce Now RTX 3080 membership streams

Nvidia has announced that it has introduced a new top-tier subscription level to its GeForce Now games streaming service. Dubbed the GeForce Now RTX 3080 membership, which gives a hint at the performance available, this subscription level costs US$99.99/£89.99 for a six-month period, with a limited number of memberships available at launch. The big attraction is that, if your internet is up to the job, you should be able to enjoy streaming at up to 1440p resolution and 120 frames per second on PCs and Macs, and 4K HDR at 60 frames per second on Shield TV, "with ultra-low latency that rivals many local gaming experiences".

Luckily for us, Nvidia, and AMD, provide some background info on the cloud servers that will be streaming. Nvidia says each GeForce Now SuperPod consists of over 1,000 GPUs for 39 petaflops of graphics horsepower. Each '3080 experience' instance provides a user with 35 teraflops of performance, which is "nearly 3x that of an Xbox Series X," according to the green team.

AMD says that Nvidia's GeForce SuperPods leverage AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro processors "with unparalleled core counts and high-frequency clock speeds". It adds that each processor features 128 PCIe Gen 4 lanes for great connectivity and bandwidth. Other key specs of a SuperPod include; 28GB of DDR 3200 memory, and PCI-Gen4 SSD storage.

Nvidia is still signing up people to its $9.99 pcm Priority GeForce Now subscriptions ($49.99/£45.99 per six months), as well as offering a stripped down and time-limited free taster experience.

As well as the server-side upgrades, Nvidia has rolled out a new GeForce Now client to make use of the expanded capabilities. Moreover, it adds beta support for Microsoft Edge (might be of interest to Xbox owners), adds Nvidia's new Adaptive Sync technology support, and should improve latency for all GeForce Now users, across all tiers.