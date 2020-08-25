AOC announces four 165Hz curved G2 gaming displays

AOC continues to add products into its range of gaming monitors to try and hit your sweet spot. Today HEXUS got word that there have been four new G2 gaming monitors added to the AOC stables; the 23.6-inch C24G2AE and C24G2U, and the 27-inch C27G2AE and C27G2U. Decoding those less obvious 'AE' and 'U' suffixes for you before we go further, the AE models are affordable versions with tiltable stands, while the U models feature both height-adjustable stands and a USB 3.2 hub with four USB ports.

Having got those stand/hub differences out of the way these monitors have a lot in common, and I will summarise the quartet's similarities in the bullet points below:

Aggressive 1500R curvature screen with slim bezels

VA display panel with 178/178° viewing angles

FHD 1920 x 1080 pixels

High contrast (3000:1 native contrast for 24-inch models and 4000:1 for 27-inch models)

Typical brightness: 250 nits

Colour gamut: 120 per cent sRGB

48-165Hz refresh rate

AMD FreeSync Premium support

MBR (Motion Blur Reduction) option

Low Input Lag mode

1 ms MPRT (Moving Picture Response Time)

G-Menu OSD with six gaming modes, game colour, crosshair config

Flicker-Free and offers a Low Blue Mode

Built-in speakers (2x 2W)

As you will have grasped from the intro, these new 23.6- and 27-inch monitors are available in affordable (AE) and enhanced (U) versions. AOC's plan is to make available more affordable monitors with "a high-quality panel for the best price" over everything else, as its AE models. The specs above do look appealing if you like curved monitors, 250 nits is bright enough for you, and FHD is acceptable for you at 27-inches.

Some gamers might find the adjustable stand of the U models attractive enough to pay the premium - though both AE and U monitors can be VESA mounted. The other notable extra of the U suffixed monitors are the four USB 3.2 ports from the USB hub enabling easy connection for your USB peripherals including keyboard, mice and headsets and offering a high-speed data connection (up to 20Gbps).

So, the big question might be what are the prices of these monitors (and the premium to be paid on the U suffixed versions)? Luckily I have that info, as per the bullet points below. The new monitors will become available in September.