Asus launches the 360Hz ROG Swift PG259QN gaming monitor

Back at CES 2020 in January, HEXUS reported upon Asus and Nvidia teaming up to show off a 360Hz G-Sync display that would be launched later in the year. Now its time has come and the Asus ROG Swift PG258Q has been launched and added to the Asus online product pages. There is a new ROG blog post about this offering too.

In essence the Asus proposition, and the reason it is egging you on to buy this monitor, is that it is "uniquely positioned to give elite eSports players an edge". This 24.5-inch FHD TN display boasts a native 240Hz refresh rate; six times faster than a conventional 60Hz monitor, and still 50 per cent faster than current category leading 240Hz models.

In fast paced eSports games the above difference can matter, according to research from Nvidia. For example, playing in a competitive title such as Overwatch at 360fps 1080p is eminently possible on today's graphics hardware. This could deliver a significant reduction in end-to-end system latency - also known as click-to-response time - which can fall from 34.5ms to 20ms in that title, versus a 240Hz display. Complementary research found that "gamers performing flick shots in that title could enjoy a 4 per cent improvement in execution versus a 240Hz display" - so these underlying numbers matter to actual player performance.

Further gamer optimisation is present in the physical design of the ROG Swift PG259QN. Asus says the minimal footprint stand allows more flexibility for keyboard and mouse positioning, yet still offers a full range of adjustments (tilt, pivot, height, and swivel). The monitor is VESA mount compatible and has minimal bezels too.

Asus has implemented a carefully designed fanless cooling system to keep this monitor performing perkily, so it can maintain its high refresh rate. It says that cool air flows in through vents at the bottom of the display, over a large heatsink, and out through another set of vents at the top of the monitor.

Other features/specs worth highlighting are the; 1ms response time, Asus GamePlus hotkeys, Asus GameVIsual profiles, built-in RGB lighting effects (back/ light signature logo base), Nvidia 3D Vision compatibility, robust connectivity and cable management, dual USB 3.0 hub, low blue light and flicker-free tech. The full official specs are available here.

Asus is yet to reveal the 360Hz ROG Swift PG259QN release date or pricing.