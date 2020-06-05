HEXUS Week In Review: chassis, coolers and memory

LATEST REVIEWS

Corsair Dominator Platinum RGB 16GB DDR4-3600 (CMT16GX4M2C3600C18W) Purchasing anything other than generic computer memory is an exercise in favouring design aesthetics above all else. We say this because one company's DDR4-3600 CL18 ...

Fractal Design Define 7 Compact Which is the best mid-tower chassis on the market today? Depends what exactly you're looking for, but as an overall package, we're inclined to give ...

be quiet! Shadow Rock 3 Feeling the urge to upgrade to a modern, many-core processor? We don't blame as you as there's a certain attraction to migrating to, say, eight ...