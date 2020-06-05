HEXUS Week In Review: chassis, coolers and memory

Corsair Dominator Platinum RGB 16GB DDR4-3600 (CMT16GX4M2C3600C18W)
Purchasing anything other than generic computer memory is an exercise in favouring design aesthetics above all else. We say this because one company's DDR4-3600 CL18 ...
Fractal Design Define 7 Compact
Which is the best mid-tower chassis on the market today? Depends what exactly you're looking for, but as an overall package, we're inclined to give ...
be quiet! Shadow Rock 3
Feeling the urge to upgrade to a modern, many-core processor? We don't blame as you as there's a certain attraction to migrating to, say, eight ...
Asus ROG Maximus XII Hero WiFi
The Asus ROG Maximus Hero (WiFi) line has been the bedrock of HEXUS test systems in recent years. The Z370 X model, reviewed in 2017, ...
Intel Xe DG1 graphics card doesn't shine in 3DMark Fire Strike
Score of 5538 means it likely ...
Intel Coffee Lake processors to be discontinued later this year
And the dodecahedron Core i9-9900K(S) packaging ...
Samsung Odyssey G7 Gaming Monitors release this month
Originally shown off at CES 2020, ...
- Google Sabrina Android TV dongle details and images leak
- HP Omen 15 gaming laptop comes with AMD Ryzen CPU options
- China's premier contract chip maker, SMIC, raises $2.8bn
- Sega announces the Game Gear Micro handheld console
- Sony indefinitely delays tomorrow's PS5 gameplay reveal
- Intel CEO Bob Swan delivers his Computex 2020 message
- AMD Sienna Cichlid GPU support added to Radeon Linux driver