vacancies advertise contact news tip The Vault
facebook rss twitter

Samsung Odyssey G7 Gaming Monitors release this month

by Mark Tyson on 1 June 2020, 10:11

Tags: Samsung (005935.KS)

Quick Link: HEXUS.net/qaelxi

Add to My Vault: x

Samsung took the wraps off its new Odyssey Gaming Monitors back at CES 2020, in January. Available in 27- and 32-inch diagonals these monitors boasted a lot of features that would be appreciated by gamers such as a refresh up to 240Hz with G-Sync and FreeSync compatibility, response time of 1ms (GtG), and 1440p HDR 600 visuals. However, its standout feature, making it somewhat different to previous / rival offerings was its deep 1000R curvature.

Today Samsung has announced that it is 'globally launching' its Odyssey G7 Gaming Monitors, and for clarity that means that these screens will be going on sale starting this month. At last those who like curved monitors and are seeking the deepest curvature around will be able to immerse themselves in the Samsung Odyssey G7 Gaming Monitors.

Samsung Odyssey G7 Gaming Monitor specs

Screen Size (Inch)

32-inch, 27-inch

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Panel Type

QLED Curved

Screen Curvature

1000R

Refresh Rate

240Hz

Response Time

1ms (GTG)

Resolution

2,560 x 1,440 (QHD)

HDR

HDR 600

Brightness (Typical)

350cd/m2

Gaming Feature

G-SYNC Compatible, FreeSync Premium Pro

Game Mode

Custom/FPS/RTS/RPG/AOS/Cinema/DCR
 

Low Input Lag Mode, Virtual Aim Point, Black Equalizer, Eye Saver Mode, Flicker Free

Interface

Display Port 1.4(2 EA), HDMI 2.0(1EA), USB3.0(1UP, 2DOWN), Headphone

Wall Mount

Yes (100 x 100mm)

Colour

Matte Black

 

Samsung has selected curved VA type panels with QLED technology to base these gaming monitor designs around. The 1440p resolution is considered by some to be the sweet spot for 27-inches, and is decent for 32-inch too. As well as the gaming friendly tech specs, Samsung includes gaming firmware features such as the Virtual Aim Point and Black Equalizer modes, and the glace cherry on the cake of "a colour-changing rear core lighting system that can remain static or dim during gameplay, as well as change colours based on the preferences of the gamer."

Pricing and availability

You can read more about the Samsung Odyssey G7 Gaming Monitors, as well as the 49-inch 1000R Odyssey G9 on the Samsung Odyssey gaming monitors home page. I spotted pre-order pricing on Overclockers UK, with the Odyssey G7 27-inch at £549, the 32-inch model at £629, and the Odyssey G9 at £1,279.

HEXUS Forums :: 5 Comments

Login with Forum Account

Don't have an account? Register today!
Posted by Nifl - Mon 01 Jun 2020 11:40
Good specs. I guess if you want a high refresh rate the price is also very reasonable.
Posted by Ttaskmaster - Mon 01 Jun 2020 11:54
That 27“ is about what my current 144Hz 1440 one cost when new. For 240Hz that's probably the going rate, these days. Not sure you really need curvature on a 27” though…
Posted by cptwhite_uk - Mon 01 Jun 2020 12:14
Ttaskmaster
That 27“ is about what my current 144Hz 1440 one cost when new. For 240Hz that's probably the going rate, these days. Not sure you really need curvature on a 27” though…

I used to be of the same opinion, but I bought a 27" 16:9 with 1800mm rad and I think it's a nice addition. Mostly I don't notice it, but when I go back to a flat screen I notice the difference - it does help with immersion (albeit a small amount).
Posted by ValkyrieTsukiko - Mon 01 Jun 2020 12:23
I just hope these monitors have Freesync working on them as their CHG70 (forerunners and poster child of HDR and freesync) monitor's Freesync is unusable under 90hz due to heavy purple ghosting caused by static overdrive settings (unchangable or fixable via the OSD or latest firmware).
Posted by SylvanSagacious - Mon 01 Jun 2020 17:32
ValkyrieTsukiko
I just hope these monitors have Freesync working on them as their CHG70 (forerunners and poster child of HDR and freesync) monitor's Freesync is unusable under 90hz due to heavy purple ghosting caused by static overdrive settings (unchangable or fixable via the OSD or latest firmware).

IIRC that monitor (same as mine) worked fine, even had Freesync 2 support until they broke it with a firmware update and never bothered fixing it. Samsung don't do long term support. A lot of buyers were pissed about this.

I'm happy enough with mine, but the HDR is 100% a gimmick. Would likely have been better off with the LG equivalent IPS monitor.