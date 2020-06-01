Samsung Odyssey G7 Gaming Monitors release this month

Samsung took the wraps off its new Odyssey Gaming Monitors back at CES 2020, in January. Available in 27- and 32-inch diagonals these monitors boasted a lot of features that would be appreciated by gamers such as a refresh up to 240Hz with G-Sync and FreeSync compatibility, response time of 1ms (GtG), and 1440p HDR 600 visuals. However, its standout feature, making it somewhat different to previous / rival offerings was its deep 1000R curvature.

Today Samsung has announced that it is 'globally launching' its Odyssey G7 Gaming Monitors, and for clarity that means that these screens will be going on sale starting this month. At last those who like curved monitors and are seeking the deepest curvature around will be able to immerse themselves in the Samsung Odyssey G7 Gaming Monitors.

Samsung Odyssey G7 Gaming Monitor specs

Screen Size (Inch) 32-inch, 27-inch Aspect Ratio 16:9 Panel Type QLED Curved Screen Curvature 1000R Refresh Rate 240Hz Response Time 1ms (GTG) Resolution 2,560 x 1,440 (QHD) HDR HDR 600 Brightness (Typical) 350cd/m2 Gaming Feature G-SYNC Compatible, FreeSync Premium Pro Game Mode Custom/FPS/RTS/RPG/AOS/Cinema/DCR Low Input Lag Mode, Virtual Aim Point, Black Equalizer, Eye Saver Mode, Flicker Free Interface Display Port 1.4(2 EA), HDMI 2.0(1EA), USB3.0(1UP, 2DOWN), Headphone Wall Mount Yes (100 x 100mm) Colour Matte Black

Samsung has selected curved VA type panels with QLED technology to base these gaming monitor designs around. The 1440p resolution is considered by some to be the sweet spot for 27-inches, and is decent for 32-inch too. As well as the gaming friendly tech specs, Samsung includes gaming firmware features such as the Virtual Aim Point and Black Equalizer modes, and the glace cherry on the cake of "a colour-changing rear core lighting system that can remain static or dim during gameplay, as well as change colours based on the preferences of the gamer."

Pricing and availability

You can read more about the Samsung Odyssey G7 Gaming Monitors, as well as the 49-inch 1000R Odyssey G9 on the Samsung Odyssey gaming monitors home page. I spotted pre-order pricing on Overclockers UK, with the Odyssey G7 27-inch at £549, the 32-inch model at £629, and the Odyssey G9 at £1,279.