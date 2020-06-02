Sony indefinitely delays tomorrow's PS5 gameplay reveal

We have been watching the next gen console competition between Sony and Microsoft with interest. We've had console hardware spec releases, controller details, and various streamed video events and demonstrations - since most of the world is in lockdown. In the wake of its impressive showing, powering an Unreal Engine 5 demo in real time (need an RTX 2070 on PC to achieve same res/frame rate), people were understandably keen to catch the big PlayStation 5 gameplay reveal set for this Wednesday. However, Sony has cancelled this event indefinitely, so people's attention, the news and media can stay focussed upon the George Floyd killing.

Yesterday Sony's official PlayStation Twitter account posted a message denouncing systematic racism and violence against the Black community, as per above. A few hours later it followed up with quite a big decision, to postpone the event, as per the message below.

The Sony PlayStation 5 gameplay event had been scheduled for 1PM PST on Wednesday, 4th June but we don't have a new date to share at this time.

Other video gaming industry moves

In a similar 'now is not the time' vein, the official Call of Duty Twitter account today declared that new seasons of Call of Duty Modern Warfare, Warzone, and mobile games are going to be launched at later dates. Activision echoed Sony's stance, and said that "Right now it's time for those speaking up for equality, justice and change to be seen and heard. We stand alongside you." On Sunday, EA Sports decided to cancel its Madden NFL 21 celebration.

In the wider tech industry the likes of Amazon, Microsoft (and Microsoft's Satya Nadella) have called for the end of every-day racism, bias and hatred.