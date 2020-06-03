vacancies advertise contact news tip The Vault
Intel CEO Bob Swan delivers his Computex 2020 message

by Mark Tyson on 3 June 2020, 12:11

Without the Covid-19 pandemic Computex 2020 would have already come and gone, like a shooting star leaving a series of glittering tech advances in its trail. At the time of writing it is scheduled for 28th - 30th September 2020. Covid-19 doesn't looks like a problem in host country Taiwan now with only seven new cases discovered in the last month (cases, not deaths), and these were 'imported' not locally transmitted. Hopefully, more countries will have caught up before the end of September.

Helping to fill the Computex void somewhat are a series of scheduled talks that are currently being made available. At the time of writing we are mid-schedule with companies like Nvidia and Qualcomm already done, with Supermicro, Delta Electronics talks today, and BenQ tomorrow. Ahead of these talks Intel CEO Bob Swann kindly shared a message about what his firm is doing in the coming weeks and months.

Swan's message begins at 3mins 18sec onwards in the above 8 minutes video.

Swan started by thanking the Computex organisers TAITRA for hosting the event over the years and being long term partners of Intel. He went on to address the challenges posed by Covid-19, not just in terms of events like Computex - but for computing and society in general.

Interestingly, Swan quickly segued from Covid to CPU benchmarks. In his message he said "We should see this moment as an opportunity to shift our focus as an industry from benchmarks to the benefits and impacts of the technology we create". The shift of focus sounds rather political, and may mean that Intel isn't going to have many first place benchmark scores to boast about as 2020 progresses. We shall see.

Moving onto more solid ground, the Intel CEO announced that a new data centre product and platform would be introduced in a few weeks time. Cooper Lake will "further underpin our leadership in AI," asserted Swan. I am assuming this leadership will be indicated, to would be adoptees, by benchmark data.

For consumers Swan confirmed that Tiger Lake processors will be introduced to "cement our position as the undisputed leader in mobile computing and PC innovation". Again, it will be interesting to see how Intel shows it is the 'leader' without benchmark comparisons.

For some background reading, in recent months we have seen a number of Tiger Lake leaks and interesting benchmarks of this processor family's integrated Xe GPU.

Posted by JayN - Wed 03 Jun 2020 13:07
Swan is getting a lot of ribbing for his benchmark comment.
However, Intel does go out and develop a lot of solutions that don't necessarily show up in the common benchmarks, but that are focused on solving specific problems. The integrated Optane, Thunderbolt, Wifi6 features are examples. The P5900 family for 5G infrastructure, the bfloat16 processing on its Cooper Lake Xeons, the ultra low leakage 22FFL io chiplet layer on Lakefield are more examples. Their FPGA support for MSFT's Brainwave project is another big example. They invented CXL and are contributing oneAPI open source as portions of their solution for the Aurora exascale project.
Posted by Tabbykatze - Wed 03 Jun 2020 13:41
JayN
Swan is getting a lot of ribbing for his benchmark comment.
However, Intel does go out and develop a lot of solutions that don't necessarily show up in the common benchmarks, but that are focused on solving specific problems. The integrated Optane, Thunderbolt, Wifi6 features are examples. The P5900 family for 5G infrastructure, the bfloat16 processing on its Cooper Lake Xeons, the ultra low leakage 22FFL io chiplet layer on Lakefield are more examples. Their FPGA support for MSFT's Brainwave project is another big example. They invented CXL and are contributing oneAPI open source as portions of their solution for the Aurora exascale project.

Wow, it's almost like there are no other companies who do this as well!

I think you've missed the point as to the whole reason why he's being ribbed. He's being ribbed because Intel have historically heralded themselves as top of the dog pile using these metrics and now that there are many competitors in all sectors they are fighting with Bobby boy comes out with this…

Basically, this is another example of Intel shifting the goalposts because the industry is heating up.
Posted by edmundhonda - Wed 03 Jun 2020 13:47
Last I heard Cooper Lake wasn't going to launch, so it's weird that they're back to shouting about how nothing is better.
Posted by 3dcandy - Wed 03 Jun 2020 14:17
Intel Core i9-10900K launches with tagline worlds fastest gaming processor…

Yeah but forget about benchmarks…
;)
Posted by DevDrake - Wed 03 Jun 2020 14:47
CEO of one of the largest company out there has to read 3 minutes message …
Amazing

