HEXUS Week In Review: Noctua chromax.black and KFA2 WTF

by Parm Mann on 24 April 2020, 16:01

KFA2 GeForce RTX 2070 Super Work The Frames

Sales of computer games and hardware has skyrocketed as increasing numbers of people are staying at home for obvious reasons. With next-gen consoles still some ...

Noctua NH-D15 chromax.black

Conventional wisdom has it that those in the market for a high-end CPU cooler ought to buy a Noctua. There's merit to that line of ...

Gigabyte Aero 17 HDR (2020)

10th Gen Intel Core H-Series processors have officially landed. Codenamed Comet Lake, the new parts promise to deliver "amazing gaming" while pushing the performance boundaries ...

AMD EPYC 7F52

AMD is making inexorable process in the server through successive generations of EPYC processors. Second-generation models now proliferate the market at price points between $450 ...


COMPETITION: Win a Corsair Dark Core RGB Pro SE gaming mouse

We hope you are all keeping safe in these uncertain times. To help spread the love, HEXUS has teamed up with Corsair to give all ...


Competition closing date: 5 May 2020, 22:00

COMPETITION: Win a PC Specialist 3rd Gen AMD Ryzen Gaming PC

Need a little pick me up in these uncertain times? How about this; HEXUS has teamed up with the kind folk at PC Specialist and ...


Competition closing date: 1 May 2020, 22:00

