Microsoft Flight Simulator min/rec/ideal PC specs shared

by Mark Tyson on 22 April 2020, 13:32

The new Microsoft Flight Simulator was a bit of a surprise announcement back at E3 last June. Interest in the game seems to have gained momentum thanks to a well maintained development diary vlog, the impressive scope of the title, and an enthusiastic base of willing alpha testers.

HEXUS last touched base with this sim game back in February when news of the title's impressive real-world coverage, accuracy of planes and environments, and flight mechanics were shared. Now, with all those detailed realistic overheads one might have expected some heafty PC hardware demands to run the title but entry level gaming PCs look set to be OK with at least the minimum specs. The 'ideal specs' are quite high though.

Microsoft Flight Simulator minimum specs

Microsoft Flight Simulator recommended specs

Microsoft Flight Simulator ideal specs

CPU: Ryzen 3 1200 / Intel i5-4460

GPU: Radeon RX 570 / NVIDIA GTX 770

VRAM: 2GB

RAM: 8GB

HDD: 150GB

Bandwidth: 5Mbps

OS: Windows 10 1909

CPU: Ryzen 5 1500X / Intel i5-8400

GPU: Radeon RX 590 / Nvidia GTX 970

VRAM: 4GB

RAM: 16GB

HDD: 150GB

Bandwidth: 20Mbps

OS: Windows 10 1909

CPU: Ryzen 7 Pro 2700X / Intel i7-9800X

GPU: Radeon VII / Nvidia RTX 2080

VRAM: 8GB

RAM: 32GB

HDD: 150GB (SSD recommended)

Bandwidth: 50Mbps

OS: Windows 10 1909

 

Above you can see the minimum specs are quite light, being able to deploy a Haswell era Core i5, 8GB of RAM, and RX 570 / GTX 770 to enjoy the game shouldn't close the door on too many desktop users but those GPUs are still quite powerful compared to many laptop discrete GPUs outside of the gaming tier nowadays.

Microsoft's cited ideal specs are another matter. That is quite a lot of horsepower being recommended and Microsoft doesn't provide any reason why. It would have been helpful if we were told the ideal specs targeted 4K or triple monitor setups, for example.

Posted by Ttaskmaster - Wed 22 Apr 2020 13:35
My computer is great, but my internet doesn't even meet minumum specs. :(

Maverick is grounded……..
Posted by Tunnah - Wed 22 Apr 2020 13:59
Considering the disparity between mid and end I'd say those are for 4K/max quality settings so I'd say they're pretty reasonable.
Posted by MaddogPepper - Wed 22 Apr 2020 14:05
The ideal specs line up with the Xbox Series X gpu, ssd and cpu wise - ram is very different though
Posted by LSG501 - Wed 22 Apr 2020 14:06
Damn.. I hope those bandwidth numbers are ‘download’ because my upload only manages the recommended lol.

I've got this vague recollection of seeing something about this version having real time flight traffic (be pretty empty right now I'd think) of ALL players and real life planes as well so there is potentially a lot of data being sent to the player if I'm remembering correctly so I can kind of understand the high end specs being listed.
Posted by kalniel - Wed 22 Apr 2020 14:54
Damn, that bandwidth is a killer. All the scenery streaming it looks like.

