EVGA GeForce RTX 2080 Ti XC Hydro Copper now available

Last September EVGA teased the upcoming availability of several graphics cards with specialised hybrid and water cooling designs. Now EVGA has announced via its social media channels that one of these high-end graphics cards, the EVGA GeForce RTX 2080 Ti XC Hydro Copper, is available.

The newly available EVGA GeForce RTX 2080 Ti XC Hydro Copper, model number 11G-P4-2389-KR, is a combo of an EVGA GeForce RTX 2080 Ti XC with a factory fitted EVGA Hydro Copper full-coverage water block. This full-cover end-to-end cooling block features a nickel plated solid copper base plate, with metal shell and transparent acrylic encapsulation. EVGA says that the thin-pin matrix construction "provides optimal thermal transfer to ensure the lowest temperatures possible". It is designed to directly cool the GPU, memory and VRMs, with thermal pads fitted appropriately beneath it. Furthermore, the flexible inlet/outlet configurations allow you to perfect your loop exactly the way you want.

EVGA's new graphics card doesn't just perform well with its enthusiast-level cooling qualities using a high-flow design, the EVGA GeForce RTX 2080 Ti XC Hydro Copper looks good too with its premium construction, full cover metal backplate, and adjustable RGB lighting. The lighting and performance characteristics of the card can be controlled and tweaked via the EVGA Precision X1 software.

Key hardware specifications of the EVGA GeForce RTX 2080 Ti XC Hydro Copper are as follows:

GPU: Nvidia RTX 2080 Ti with 4,352 CUDA Cores, 1,545MHz Boost Clock, 420.2GT/s Texture Fill Rate

Memory: 11,264MB, 352-bit GDDR6, 14,000MHz (effective), 616GB/s Memory Bandwidth

Interface: PCIe 3.0, DisplayPort, USB Type-C, DisplayPort, HDMI, DisplayPort. Can support up to 4 monitors

Requirements: Two available 8-pin or 6+2pin PCIe power connectors to draw up to 250W

Dimensions: double slot width, 266.1mm long, 115.5mm tall

The EVGA GeForce RTX 2080 Ti XC Hydro Copper is now available on the official EVGA web store, limited to 2 units per household. The USD price is $1449 with free shipping, and buyers get a three year warranty.