Win a Corsair Dark Core RGB Pro SE gaming mouse

We hope you are all keeping safe in these uncertain times. To help spread the love, HEXUS has teamed up with Corsair to give all our wonderful readers the chance to win one of two brand-new Dark Core RGB Pro SE gaming mice worth £100 apiece!

Armed with Slipstream wireless technology, an 18,000 DPI optical sensor, eight programmable buttons and Qi wireless charging, the Dark Core RGB Pro SE is a fantastic prize for the PC gamer in your life, and just because we can, we'll gift each winner a premium MM500 mouse pad, too.

Want to be in with a chance of winning? Simply answer the following question to enter the free prize draw, and be sure to click through to Facebook for a second entry. Thanks for taking part and good luck!

Terms and Conditions