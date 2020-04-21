vacancies advertise contact news tip The Vault
facebook rss twitter

LG UltraGear 34GN850-B UltraWide monitor hits retail

by Mark Tyson on 21 April 2020, 12:11

Tags: LG

Quick Link: HEXUS.net/qaekpn

Add to My Vault: x

LG announced its latest UltraGear gaming monitor lineup just ahead of the New Year and they have just started to trickle out to the market. As DisplaySpecifications observes, the LG UltraGear 34GN850-B Curved UltraWide gaming monitor will start to hit retail very shortly and it has been priced up (approx US$1,100) for distribution in East Asia from Friday 24th April.

The new 34GN850-B is based around a 34-inch diagonal 21:9 ratio 1800R curved panel with 3440 x 1440 pixels. LG uses a 'Nano IPS' panel which rivals the response time of the best TN panels at 1ms (GtG). On the topic of performance and gaming, this panel can overclock to 160Hz (144Hz standard) using the DP 1.4 connection, and is an Nvidia-tested and officially verified G-Sync Compatible monitor. It is also AMD Premium FreeSync certified. LG has implemented its gaming-friendly "Dynamic Action Sync so gamers can catch every single moment in real-time," too. Some other gaming features added to this UltraGear monitor include LG's Black Stabilizer, and built-in Crosshair options.

Pondering over the monitor's more general specs (rather than gaming-centric), the panel is VESA DisplayHDR 400 certified and has a typical brightness of 400cd/m2. The Nano IPS panel has a palette of 1.07bn colours and a colour gamut of DCI-P3 98 per cent. Typical contrast ratio is 1000:1, and wide viewing angles are another pleasing characteristic, with the Anti-Glare, 3H helping in this aspect.

To round off its appealing features, LG provides a stand that provides a range of tilt and height adjustments but you can remove it to use the generic 100x100mm VESA mounting if you wish. There are two HDMI ports (max 85Hz at native res 10-bit colour) and one DP 1.4 port, as well as a USB 3.0 upstream port, and two downstream. The 34GN850-B has a headphone socket but no speakers built-in.

As mentioned in the intro, the LG UltraGear 34GN850-B UltraWide curved monitor will first become available in places like Japan and Hong Kong (from Friday) priced between US$1,100 to $1,200 equivalent.

HEXUS Forums :: 7 Comments

Login with Forum Account

Don't have an account? Register today!
Posted by Nifl - Tue 21 Apr 2020 12:47
Seems kinda expensive for these specs. Except for the response time every feature screams average.
Posted by Jedibeeftrix - Tue 21 Apr 2020 12:51
No Freesync Premium ???

i.e. the rebranded version of Freesync2 with AMD's HDR support…

not spending £1100 to walk away from that!
Posted by Spud1 - Tue 21 Apr 2020 13:33
Jedibeeftrix
No Freesync Premium ???

i.e. the rebranded version of Freesync2 with AMD's HDR support…

not spending £1100 to walk away from that!

It doesn't have HDR - it has HDR400 - which is the HDR equivalent of being “HD Ready” when your TV is actually only supports 720p over YPbPr….although worse as at least 720p is a huge leap up from 1024x576 whereas HDR400 is well, kina pointless.

Still, at the moment if you want a high refresh rate, ultrawide, IPS panel with VRR….then £1000-£1200 is on the money market wise. It's a better specified panel than the Alienware/Acer equivalent that dominate the £800-£1000 IPS ultrawide market, and at a similar price.

It's hugely better than the cheap VA ultrawides (£400ish), a lot better than the 120hz IPS ultrawides mentioned above (£800-£1000) and not quite as good as the modern VA HDR1000 ultrawides (£2000-£2400).

So I think it has a place in the market, but I still don't like how expensive monitors have become, and that's said as an owner of a PG35VQ…horrible pricing. But ultrawides are amazing :)
Posted by SciFi - Tue 21 Apr 2020 13:44
So.. looking for a curved ‘4k’ ultra wide (e.g. not 1440 tall) with HDR and VRR.. Anyone able to point me at a good option that the have experience of ?
Posted by Bagpuss - Tue 21 Apr 2020 14:12
LG announces a new monitor in April.

..should only take until about November before you'll actually be able to buy one in the UK, and they'll probably only ship about 50 units and no more until the following March.

SEE NEWER »