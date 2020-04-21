LG UltraGear 34GN850-B UltraWide monitor hits retail

LG announced its latest UltraGear gaming monitor lineup just ahead of the New Year and they have just started to trickle out to the market. As DisplaySpecifications observes, the LG UltraGear 34GN850-B Curved UltraWide gaming monitor will start to hit retail very shortly and it has been priced up (approx US$1,100) for distribution in East Asia from Friday 24th April.

The new 34GN850-B is based around a 34-inch diagonal 21:9 ratio 1800R curved panel with 3440 x 1440 pixels. LG uses a 'Nano IPS' panel which rivals the response time of the best TN panels at 1ms (GtG). On the topic of performance and gaming, this panel can overclock to 160Hz (144Hz standard) using the DP 1.4 connection, and is an Nvidia-tested and officially verified G-Sync Compatible monitor. It is also AMD Premium FreeSync certified. LG has implemented its gaming-friendly "Dynamic Action Sync so gamers can catch every single moment in real-time," too. Some other gaming features added to this UltraGear monitor include LG's Black Stabilizer, and built-in Crosshair options.

Pondering over the monitor's more general specs (rather than gaming-centric), the panel is VESA DisplayHDR 400 certified and has a typical brightness of 400cd/m2. The Nano IPS panel has a palette of 1.07bn colours and a colour gamut of DCI-P3 98 per cent. Typical contrast ratio is 1000:1, and wide viewing angles are another pleasing characteristic, with the Anti-Glare, 3H helping in this aspect.

To round off its appealing features, LG provides a stand that provides a range of tilt and height adjustments but you can remove it to use the generic 100x100mm VESA mounting if you wish. There are two HDMI ports (max 85Hz at native res 10-bit colour) and one DP 1.4 port, as well as a USB 3.0 upstream port, and two downstream. The 34GN850-B has a headphone socket but no speakers built-in.

As mentioned in the intro, the LG UltraGear 34GN850-B UltraWide curved monitor will first become available in places like Japan and Hong Kong (from Friday) priced between US$1,100 to $1,200 equivalent.