AMD announces Ryzen 3 3100 and 3300X desktop processors

Today AMD made a couple of important announcements with regard to its Ryzen desktop processors. Firstly, it welcomed the new Ryzen 3 3100 and Ryzen 3 3300X desktop processors to the Ryzen 3000 series, available from next month. Secondly, it confirmed that B550 chipset packing motherboards will arrive worldwide starting from Tuesday, 16th June 2020.

AMD Ryzen 3 3100 and AMD Ryzen 3 3300X

These have been quite a long time coming but at last we have some Zen 2 core equipped mainstream desktop processors. AMD's new Ryzen 3 desktop processors are important to their target market as they bring both the new architecture and "twice the multitasking capabilities over previous generations," thanks to their four cores and eight threads. For perspective, Intel's top of the line 7th gen Kaby Lake Core i7 processors only boasted this many cores/threads (succeeded by Coffee Lake Core i7 CPUs with 6C/12T in late 2017).

"Games and applications are becoming more and more demanding, and with this, users are demanding more from their PCs," said Saeid Moshkelani, SVP and GM, client business unit, in an email to HEXUS. "AMD is committed to providing solutions that meet and exceed those demands for all levels of computing. With the addition of these new Ryzen 3 desktop processors we are continuing this commitment with our mainstream gaming customers. We've taken performance up a level, doubling the processing threads of our Ryzen 3 processors to propel gaming and multitasking experiences to new heights."

Model Cores/ Threads TDP

(Watts) Boost/Base Freq (GHz) Total Cache (MB) Platform Sep (USD) Expected Availability AMD Ryzen 3 3300X 4C/8T 65 4.3/3.8 18 AM4 120 May 2020 AMD Ryzen 3 3100 4C/8T 65 3.9/3.6 18 AM4 99 May 2020

In addition to the added SMT, the new Ryzen 3 3100 and 3300X desktop processors take advantage of 18MB of total cache, they are claimed to deliver "dramatic memory latency reduction," and provide up to 20 per cent better gaming performance, and 75 per cent better creator performance than the Intel Core i3-9100. AMD tested 1080p 'High' gaming performance on: Deus Ex: Mankind Divided; Devil May Cry 5; GTA V; Side Meier's Civilization VI; Shadow of the Tomb Raider; Counterstrike: Global Offensive; Assassin's Creed Odysssey; PlayerUnknown's Battle Grounds; Fortnite; and League of Legends. Content creation performance was checked using a mix of: PassMark 10; 3DMark Timespy; PCMark 10; Kraken; 7-Zip; Cinebench; Veracrypt; Blender; Corona; Vray; DaVinci Resolve; and Adobe Premiere tests.

AMD B550 Chipset

This new AM4 chipset is designed for full support of the Ryzen 3000 Series desktop processors. It will become the world's first and only mainstream chipset with compatibility for PCIe 4.0. This will unlock "twice the bandwidth of B450 motherboards for high-speed, high-power performance in gaming and multitasking," asserts AMD. That is all the detail we have at hand at the time of writing.

Pricing and availability

In its email to HEXUS, AMD said that the Ryzen 3 3100 and Ryzen 3 3300X CPUs are expected to be available from leading retailers and etailers worldwide beginning in May 2020. Prices are $99 USD and $120 USD respectively. The first B550 chipset motherboards will become available worldwide from Tuesday, 16th June 2020. We don't have pricing for the motherboards as that will be up to the confirmed ODMs such as ASRock, Asus, Biostar, Colorful, Gigabyte, and MSI.