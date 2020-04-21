vacancies advertise contact news tip The Vault
AMD updates the Ryzen 3 1200 with 12nm Zen+ cores

by Mark Tyson on 21 April 2020, 11:11

A refreshed AMD Ryzen 3 1200 processor has started to show up at retailers in Europe. On the surface, all the specs looks the same - 4C/4T, base/boost of 3.1/3.4GHz, 2MN L2 cache, 8MB L3 cache, and a TDP of 65W. However, the refreshed processor uses the 12nm Zen+ architecture, rather than the original 14nm Zen design. With all else being equal, we should expect to see the new processor simply offer the benefits of the newer architecture and process; improved IPC, improved power consumption, faster cache and RAM support, and an update to Precision Boost 2. You can read more about the move from 14nm Summit Ridge to 12nm Pinnacle Ridge transition in the HEXUS review of the AMD Ryzen 7 2700X and Ryzen 5 2600X from two years ago.

The new processor has been Christened the AMD Ryzen 3 1200 AF by some of the tech press. This is because the way that tech shoppers can see that they are getting the new Zen+ infused processor is via a small difference in the OPNB product identifier, which is YD1200BBAFBOX instead of YD1200BBAEBOX (my emboldening). Boxed versions come with the AMD Wraith Stealth cooler as standard.

Recap on the AMD Ryzen 5 1600 AF processor

Yes, you could call them the F and E variants of the AMD Ryzen 3 1200 but the 'AF' moniker has already been established in techland by the introduction and acclaim for the AMD Ryzen 5 1600 AF version over New Year 2019/2020. TechTuber site like Hardware Unboxed, GamersNexus, and RandonGaminginHD have spent quite some time pondering over this sub-£100 6C/12T processor that is basically a slightly lower clocked AMD Ryzen 5 2600.

AMD Ryzen 3 1200 AF pricing and compatibility

Going back to the story in hand, the 4C/4T AMD Ryzen 3 1200 with 12nm Zen+ cores is a quiet launch and expected to sell for the same as its close relative with 14nm Zen cores, you just have to watch out for that product identifier AFBOX rather than AEBOX code suffix. If it costs €55 in Germany with its similar VAT rates we can expect it to be about £50 here in the UK, when supplies arrive.

Lastly, if you were pondering over purchasing this new budget CPU, it is worthwhile checking your motherboard is Pinnacle Ridge ready.

HEXUS Forums :: 10 Comments

Posted by 3dcandy - Tue 21 Apr 2020 11:57
Great budget CPU to be fair. B450 board and an nvme boot drive with a couple of sticks of DDR4 with a discrete graphics board and they are awesome
Posted by rave_alan - Tue 21 Apr 2020 12:41
Amd knows how to make affordable stuff.. Ssd, budget ram, simple graphic card and ok an office desktop is ready!
Posted by spacein_vader - Tue 21 Apr 2020 13:14
Looking at one of these for my media server for transcoding duties.
Posted by Domestic_Ginger - Tue 21 Apr 2020 13:45
Rumours are circulating of a 3100 part 4c/8t for £100 or so. Zen2 so should be bit better but for the price it should be a great price although £85 for the 1600af means its a tough decision.
Posted by will19565 - Tue 21 Apr 2020 14:48
Domestic_Ginger
Rumours are circulating of a 3100 part 4c/8t for £100 or so. Zen2 so should be bit better but for the price it should be a great price although £85 for the 1600af means its a tough decision.
3100 or 3300X easy.

