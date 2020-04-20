Microsoft reveals the Xbox One X Cyberpunk 2077 console

Last week there were a number of leaks and teases with regards to an Xbox console and controller featuring Cyberpunk 2077 styling. Just ahead of the weekend Microsoft went official with the product information, revealing the Xbox One X Cyberpunk 2077 Limited Edition Bundle.

If you like the cyberpunk design and motifs of the upcoming highly anticipated video game the new console will probably appeal to you. The only question is, however much this may please the eye, do you mind having something with such a strong visual appearance stood next to your other home media devices in the longer term? Especially as the new Xbox has a 'glow in the dark' paintjob. Elsewhere the design features laser etchings and a 'roadworn' appearance, an LED light, and several custom panels - this isn't just a lick of paint.

The controller, which was one of the first things leaked, is very visually strong, with two tone finish, scuffs and scarified finish and so on. Apparently the controller will be available separately too - which is great for fans who have already got a console.

In summary this Microsoft Xbox One X Cyberpunk 2077 Limited Edition Bundle will pack in the following:

Xbox One X console

1TB storage built-in

Custom Cyberpunk 2077 controller

Cyberpunk 2077 game code

The console will become available from June this year but of course you won't be able to play Cyberpunk 2077 on it until 17th September. Hopefully that date won't be pushed back further, the game originally was scheduled for release this month. We don't have any official pricing for the limited edition console pack or standalone controller SKUs.

As a reminder this isn't the first Cyberpunk 2077 hardware tie-in. In Feb Nvidia launched its GeForce RTX 2080 Ti Cyberpunk 2077 Edition.