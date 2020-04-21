Nvidia GeForce Now: Microsoft and Warner Bros head to the exit

Nvidia has been earnestly trying to stop the tide of developers who are removing their titles from its GeForce Now streaming service, since the official launch out of beta and the beginning of paid subscriptions. After a series of big-name pullouts in Feb and March, Nvidia sought to steady the ship by promising to add more GeForce Now games every week. At the time, Nvidia highlighted its strong relationship with Epic Games and CD Projekt Red.

On Monday Nvidia published a blog post about the industry support for GeForce Now. In the post, headlined Full Stream Ahead: PC community rallies behind GeForce Now, Nvidia talked about the support of >100 game makers including big names like Ubisoft, Epic, Bungie and Bandai Namco. Alongside the confirmed and committed support from those companies, Nvidia noted some were "still evaluating their cloud strategy"…

Thanks to its work with friendly and pliant publishers and developers, Nvidia claims that "30 of the top 40 most-played games on Steam already stream on GeForce Now. And we're working to bring over 1,500 more games to the service." However, squirreled away in the blog post under the subheading 'The GeForce Now Game Library Evolves', Nvidia admits that some huge gaming companies are just about to pull out.

"Games from Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, Xbox Game Studios, Codemasters, and Klei Entertainment will be removed from the service on Friday, April 24," wrote Nvidia on its blog, adding the now familiar whimper of "We hope they'll return in the future."

As a reminder, below I have bullet pointed all the gaming companies that have pulled out of GeForce Now since it went prime-time in Feb (if I've missed any majors please let me know):