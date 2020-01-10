vacancies advertise contact news tip The Vault
HEXUS Week In Review: Philips Momentum and Corsair K95 XT

by Parm Mann on 10 January 2020, 16:01

Tags: Philips (AMS:PHIA), Corsair, Lenovo (HKG:0992), Team Group

LATEST REVIEWS

Philips Momentum 326M6VJRMB

Monitors have improved to such an extent that attaching a modern display exclusively to a desktop PC almost feels wasteful. Today's screens deserve to be ...

Corsair K95 RGB Platinum XT

Corsair is unveiling an entire catalogue of new products at CES 2020, and we've had an opportunity to spend some quality time with the K95 ...

Lenovo ThinkPad T490s

Having an opportunity to simultaneously test both AMD and Intel variations of Microsoft's Surface Laptop 3 proved to be an insightful exercise. While each system ...

Team Group T-Force Delta Max RGB SSD (500GB)

Anyone thinking that RGB lighting is a fad in the PC space is sorely mistaken. There's nary a component that has been left untouched in ...


