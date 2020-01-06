MSI launches the MEG Aegis Ti5 gaming desktop

MSI is highlighting a new gaming desktop and curved gaming monitor as part of its CES 2020 showcase. Gaming desktops aren't the most desirable products for the enthusiast level folk who ponder over PC tech news sites but can sometimes offer a unique form factor or other USP which would be hard to replicate with off-the-shelf bits and pieces. Furthermore, the convenience of buying a guaranteed fully specced product off the peg can be attractive.

Usually we don't hear very good news about desktop PC pre-builts. However, MSI is trumpeting its success in this difficult market with its high-end, mostly compact gaming, designs. It likens its early trend spotting and adaptive design towards powerful compact pre-built PCs to how it pioneered the niche of gaming laptops.

In a news blog post today, MSI says that to keep a step beyond the competition its master plan is to introduce HMI (Human Machine Interface) design, as is popular in the automotive industry. It is showcasing two products featuring HMI at CES: the MEG Aegis Ti5 gaming desktop and the Optix MEG 381CQR gaming monitor.

What does HMI mean in terms of the MEG Aegis Ti5 PC's design? According to MSI the major differentiating feature is its exclusive MCU (MSI Commander Unit) technology. Thanks to this tech, the "Aegis Ti5 and MEG381CQR can display real-time system information on the LCD in front of the system."

MSI's gaming desktop uses an intuitive knob positioned on the front centre of the PC case, dubbed the 'Gaming Dial'. With a quick spin of the dial users can adjust and monitor various system stats - while real-time monitoring the parameters on the front mounted OLED display.

Other standout attractions of the MSI MEG Aegis Ti5 that aren't standard fare for PCs include; built-in 5G modem, and the system's Silent Storm Cooling 4 setup with CPU, VGA, SSDs, and PSU in different chambers. Below are the key tech specs of the system:

Model: MEG Aegis Ti5

CPU: Up to latest Intel Core i9 Processor

Graphics: Up to MSI GeForce RTX 2080Ti 11GB GDDR6

Memory: 4x DDR4 2666MHz U-DIMMs, up to 128GB

Storage: 3x M.2 SSD, 2x 2.5” Drive bays, 1x 3.2” Drive bay

Communication: Intel I225V 2.5G LAN controller, Intel I219V 1G LAN controller, Intel AX201 (WiFi 6)

PSU: 650W 80 Plus (SFX)

MSI's new Optix MEG381CQR gaming monitor looks like an appealing product but I'm not certain how HMI is applied here. However, if you look closely at the lower left corner of the monitor front bezel you will see what appears to be a 'Gaming Dial' thumbwheel control.

The key specs of this 38-inch 144Hz IPS gently curved screen are bullet pointed below.

Model: MEG381CQR

Panel Size: 38-inch IPS Curved 2300R Panel

Panel Resolution: 3440 x 1440 (UWQHD) Resolution

Aspect Ratio: 21:9

Refresh Rate: 144Hz

Response Time: 1ms Response Time

MSI hasn't mentioned availability or pricing for these new products at this time.