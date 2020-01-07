Corsair launches the iCUE RGB Pro XT Liquid CPU Cooler Series

High-performance gaming peripherals and enthusiast components specialist Corsair has quite a few new wares to show off at CES 2020. The firm is very well known for its AiO coolers and the new iCUE RGB PRO XT Liquid CPU Cooler is the latest in this family. More of a surprise is its A500 Dual Fan CPU Cooler, which is claimed to cool CPUs up to 250W TDP.

Corsair's iCUE RGB PRO XT Liquid CPU Coolers Series is formed from the following trio; the new iCUE H100i RGB PRO XT (£120), H115i RGB PRO XT (£140), and H150i RGB PRO XT (£160). These come equipped with 240mm (2x 120), 280mm (2x 140), and 360mm (3x 120) radiators, respectively. New is the use of Corsair ML Series PWM fans which can spin up to 2,400RPM. The 'ML' is short for Magnetic Levitation. Fans can go completely silent - zero RPM, at low temperatures.

The Corsair iCUE software allows users to customise and control the RGB lighting on the pump (16 addressable RGB LEDs) and syncs with other comparable components and peripherals. As Corsair users will already know, iCUE also controls and monitors fan and pump speeds, as well as other peripheral parameters.

Corsair's A500 Dual Fan CPU Cooler (£90) is a rather beefy design with four direct contact heat pipes and twin ML120 fans in push-pull configuration. The PWM controlled fans operate at between 400 and 2,400RPM.

One of the key attractions of the A500's design is its "intuitive" slide-and-lock fan mount system. It makes use of a variable mounting height assembly for accommodating both standard and taller RAM modules. Meanwhile the 'HoldFast Retention System' copes ably with the multitude of sockets out there - almost all modern AMD and Intel CPUs (AMD AM4, AM3, FM2. Intel LGA115x, LGA20xx).

Corsair XTM50 Thermal Paste is pre-applied but there is an additional tube supplied in the box.