Intel shows off its modular Ghost Canyon NUC

Intel has a trio of news conferences at the CES 2020 this week. It has presentations and news about AI, Mobileye and ADAS technologies. However, it still has already teased and shared some news about the PCs and the PC-related tech we are most interested in, in a keynote to kickstart the conference. Among the items shared at a pre-show 'Performance Workshop' event were new details about the Ghost Canyon NUC, Comet Lake-H processors, and a Tiger Lake processors tease.

We saw a pretty extensive leak of the Intel Ghost Canyon NUC back in October last year, and Intel shared some official slides about this new computer at CES 2020. It is quite a lot larger than a traditional NUC but that is largely down to its modularity and powerful components.

The new Intel Ghost Canyon NUC, also referred to as the Intel NUC 9 Extreme Kit, can pack in the following key components in its 5 litre frame:

Up to an unlocked Core i9 H-series processor

The swappable 'Compute Element' for CPU upgrades

A desktop GPU card of your choice up to twin-slot and 230mm (9-inch) long

Measures 238 x 216 x 96mm

Another sneak peak was of the 10th Gen H-Series (or Comet Lake-H) processors. As you can see from the slide, these promise over 5GHz clocks on all cores on the i7 CPUs, and even higher clocks on the i9. Mobile gamers will be attracted to these processors which offer up to 8C/16T with a 45W TDP.

Other CML platform improvements such as Wi-Fi 6, Thunderbolt 3 and Optane memory support - will naturally appear in CML-H.

Lastly, a brief sneak peek at Tiger Lake processors highlighted the AI performance that is on the way to this upcoming generation from Intel. After Ice Lake melts away, these TGL CPUs will seek to attract customers with a trio of new AI processing boosting features, namely; DL Boost, integrated Xe Graphics, and Low Power Accelerators.