AMD will release the Ryzen Threadripper 3990X on 7th Feb

by Mark Tyson on 7 January 2020, 10:11

A couple of months ago we saw AMD announce the 64C/128T 3rd Gen Ryzen Threadripper 3990X processor. Straplined the "one CPU to rule them all in 2020," this was indeed a beefy HEDT workstation processor which is essentially a consumer version of the Epyc 7702P which is currently available to the server market in a slightly different configuration (the Epyc CPU has more memory channels, enterprise features but a lower clock speed and TDP).

The highly anticipated AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3990X is compared against other 3rd Gen Threadrippers and the consumer Ryzen 9 3950X in the table below:

CPU

Cores/
Threads

Base Clock

Turbo Clock

DRAM channels

L3 Cache

PCIe Lanes

TDP

MSRP

Threadripper 3990X

64/128

2.9GHz

4.3GHz

4x 3200

256MB

64

280W

$3,990

Threadripper 3970X

32/64

3.7GHz

4.5GHz

4x 3200

128MB

64

280W

$1,999

Threadripper 3960X

24/48

3.8GHz

4.5GHz

4x 3200

128MB

64

280W

$1,399

Ryzen 9 3950X

16/32

3.5GHz

4.7GHz

2x 3200

64MB

24

105W

$749

 

One more thing: video embedded above, 40mins 50sec in

In her presentation of the 64C/128T 3rd Gen Ryzen Threadripper 3990X processor on stage at CES, CEO Lisa Su boasted that she needed to use three screens to fit the performance bar chart across due to the extra performance on offer. There's a new performance metric for you - how many projector screens can it span?

In a more meaningful example of what kind of performance is on offer, Su showed two systems rendering a scene in V-Ray. One system packed the appropriately priced $3,990 Ryzen Threadripper 3990X, while another packed dual Xeon Platinum 8289 CPUs for a combined 56C/112T (which would set you back about $20,000). As you can see from the embedded slide, the AMD CPU was 30 per cent faster completing the hefty task in an hour and three minutes, while the Xeons soldiered on for an hour and a half.

Wrapping up the presentation Su said that the 3rd Gen Ryzen Threadripper 3990X would be available globally on 7th Feb. As mentioned above, it will retail at a smidgeon under US$4,000.

We didn't get any info or teasers about Zen 3 or big Navi during AMD's keynote at CES 2020.

HEXUS Forums :: 2 Comments

Posted by kalniel - Tue 07 Jan 2020 10:22
hexus
CEO Lisa Su boasted that she needed to use three screens to fit the performance bar chart across due to the extra performance on offer. There's a new performance metric for you - how many projector screens can it span?
It looks like she was covering up for extremely wonky and misleading projector alignment - if you stretch/duplicate screens conveniently at the point there isn't an intel bar then you make the AMD bars look much longer than they should be. AMD don't need to resort to this level of duplicity so I hope it was just a terrible alignment job, which doesn't show up quality reputation very well.
Posted by Gentle Viking - Tue 07 Jan 2020 13:04
Thats one helluva processor, you have to be some kid of dedicated,,,,,, something to take advantage of so much multi threaded performance.
I don't think i need that much for editing my 4K videos now and then, but of course if i did that a lot every day the almighty power would be nice.

TBH i was hoping for a larger GFX announcement too, its not fair Nvidia have the high end segment to them self.