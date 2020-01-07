AMD will release the Ryzen Threadripper 3990X on 7th Feb

A couple of months ago we saw AMD announce the 64C/128T 3rd Gen Ryzen Threadripper 3990X processor. Straplined the "one CPU to rule them all in 2020," this was indeed a beefy HEDT workstation processor which is essentially a consumer version of the Epyc 7702P which is currently available to the server market in a slightly different configuration (the Epyc CPU has more memory channels, enterprise features but a lower clock speed and TDP).

The highly anticipated AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3990X is compared against other 3rd Gen Threadrippers and the consumer Ryzen 9 3950X in the table below:

CPU Cores/

Threads Base Clock Turbo Clock DRAM channels L3 Cache PCIe Lanes TDP MSRP Threadripper 3990X 64/128 2.9GHz 4.3GHz 4x 3200 256MB 64 280W $3,990 Threadripper 3970X 32/64 3.7GHz 4.5GHz 4x 3200 128MB 64 280W $1,999 Threadripper 3960X 24/48 3.8GHz 4.5GHz 4x 3200 128MB 64 280W $1,399 Ryzen 9 3950X 16/32 3.5GHz 4.7GHz 2x 3200 64MB 24 105W $749

One more thing: video embedded above, 40mins 50sec in

In her presentation of the 64C/128T 3rd Gen Ryzen Threadripper 3990X processor on stage at CES, CEO Lisa Su boasted that she needed to use three screens to fit the performance bar chart across due to the extra performance on offer. There's a new performance metric for you - how many projector screens can it span?

In a more meaningful example of what kind of performance is on offer, Su showed two systems rendering a scene in V-Ray. One system packed the appropriately priced $3,990 Ryzen Threadripper 3990X, while another packed dual Xeon Platinum 8289 CPUs for a combined 56C/112T (which would set you back about $20,000). As you can see from the embedded slide, the AMD CPU was 30 per cent faster completing the hefty task in an hour and three minutes, while the Xeons soldiered on for an hour and a half.

Wrapping up the presentation Su said that the 3rd Gen Ryzen Threadripper 3990X would be available globally on 7th Feb. As mentioned above, it will retail at a smidgeon under US$4,000.

We didn't get any info or teasers about Zen 3 or big Navi during AMD's keynote at CES 2020.