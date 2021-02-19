HEXUS Week In Review: RX 6900 XT Toxic and XPS 13 2-in-1

Sapphire Radeon RX 6900 XT Toxic
In the market for a high-end GPU? Prolonged stock shortages have left PC gamers scant pickings, and if the drought continues you may well have ...
Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 (9301)
Dell XPS has long served as a go-to destination for high-quality turnkey systems. In the laptop arena, XPS stands alongside the likes of Lenovo ThinkPad ...
Z590 Aorus Master
It is unusual for Intel or AMD to launch a high-performance motherboard chipset without releasing new processors at exactly the same time, thus ensuring the ...
Aorus FI27Q-X
Monitor tech continues to evolve at a rapid pace and the wide array of high-quality options is such that a new display ought to be ...
-
FTC to probe deeper into Nvidia's Arm acquisition
Qualcomm, Google, and Microsoft tell regulator ...
-
Microsoft launches the Xbox Wireless Headset
$99 headset has onboard spatial sound ...
-
PowerColor Radeon RX 6700 6GB registered with EEC
The firm listed a quartet of ...
- SSD units sold surpassed HDDs in 2020 (333m vs 260m)
- 4A announces Metro Exodus PC Enhanced Edition
- Windows is getting better battery settings and usage stats
- Intel Rocket Lake hard launch tipped for Monday 15th March
- Corsair has acquired Visuals by Impulse for Elgato
- Bitcoin surpassed the US$50,000 valuation milestone on Tuesday
- Samsung develops HBM with added AI processing power
In partnership with G.Skill, HEXUS is giving you the chance to win one of two high-performance DDR4 memory kits. Proving that there's no such thing ...
Competition closing date: 12 March 2021, 09:00
Roll-up, roll-up, it's competition time! The fabulous folk at AOC are giving HEXUS readers in the UK and Europe the chance to win a stunning ...
Competition closing date: 5 March 2021, 09:00