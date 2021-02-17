Corsair has acquired Visuals by Impulse for Elgato

Corsair has confirmed that it has acquired Visuals by Impulse (VBI). In case you aren't familiar with VBI, you can visit its website here, but in summary it is a professional overlay design team for streamers using platforms such as Twitch, YouTube, and Facebook Gaming.

VBI works with some of the biggest names in live-streaming, from international celebrities, to eSports organizations, to gaming and technology brands and has over 200,000 customers on its books. It offers a range of free and premium design products to appeal to anyone from an occasional streamer to a 'superstar'.

Naturally, seeing the term 'streaming' above, you will have thought of Corsair's Elgato range of products dedicated to this market and, yes VBI will become part of the Elgato family. What this means, and what it doesn't mean is gone into detail in a blog post by VBI here. Happily the whole VBI team will continue to work as official Corsair employees and the blog post suggests this means just good stuff – more designs, more innovation, more support – while keeping the same winning combination of product quality and affordable pricing that VBI are known for.

In an email to HEXUS, SVP and General Manager at Elgato, Julian Fest, wrote that "With the addition of Visuals by Impulse to the Elgato family, we’re excited to extend our core mission of empowering content creators. Design is a crucial element shaping a creator’s identity, and VBI has been at the forefront of making beautiful and interactive design accessible to anyone". Going forward, Fest said that he hopes that working together VBI and Elgato can "push the boundaries of what design can mean for creators".

Visuals by Impulse will become a product line within Elgato. We don't know what Corsair paid to buy out VBI.