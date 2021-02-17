Microsoft launches the Xbox Wireless Headset

Microsoft is asking gamers to pre-order its new Xbox Wireless Headset. The attractive looking headset is compatible with Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and Windows 10 PCs and seems to cover all the bases with; multiple wireless connections (Xbox Wireless and Bluetooth), claimed best-in-class audio and chat performance, voice isolation, auto-mute, ear cup rotary controls, comfort, and up to 15 hours battery life.

Inside this headset Microsoft has leveraged special sound processing hardware to offload work from the CPU and to improve audio quality using technologies such as Windows Sonic, Dolby Atmos, and DTS Headphone: X. Other sound settings that will be available via the Xbox Accessories app include; equalizer settings, bass boost, auto-mute, LED brightness, mic monitoring.

The built-in beam-forming microphone is adjustable for position and can auto-mute (optional) when you aren't talking. An LED indicates the mic is on. Additionally, voice isolation tuning helps the mic pick up your voice rather than background ambient noise.

Microsoft says its design team put a lot of effort into maximum comfort and utility. It thus features an adjustable headband with lightweight design (312g) and ultra-soft large ear cups. Moreover, the controls and indicators mirror Xbox design with circular geometry – and the rotating ear cups to adjust volume and game/chat audio balance with just a simple turn are key design choices.

As per the name this is a wireless headset for console use you don't need anything else but on Windows you will require Bluetooth 4.2+, and an Xbox Wireless adapter or compatible USB-C cable. This dual wireless connectivity means you can simultaneously pair the headset to your phone and Xbox/PC. A USB-C cable is provided in the box for charging.

A full charge delivers about 15 hours of battery life and takes about 3 hours, or you can get 4 hours battery life from a 30 minutes charge (timings for headset not in use).

Head on over to the official Microsoft Store page for more details and tech specs, and to pre-order (depending upon your region). This US$99 headset is listed with availability starting from Tuesday, 16th March.