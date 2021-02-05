vacancies advertise contact news tip The Vault
facebook rss twitter

Win an AOC AG273QZ 240Hz gaming monitor

by Parm Mann on 5 February 2021, 09:01

Tags: AOC

Quick Link: HEXUS.net/qaep5p

Add to My Vault: x

Roll-up, roll-up, it's competition time! The fabulous folk at AOC are giving HEXUS readers in the UK and Europe the chance to win a stunning AG273QZ gaming monitor worth over £500!

Armed with a super-fast 240Hz refresh rate, this 27in TN panel also boasts a QHD 2,560x1,440 resolution, a 0.5ms response time, DisplayHDR 400 certification and full support for FreeSync Premium Pro.

Want to be in with a chance of winning? Simply answer the following question to enter the prize draw, and remember to click through to Facebook for a free second entry. Thanks for taking part and good luck!



Terms and Conditions

  • There is no entry fee and no purchase necessary to enter this competition.
  • The prize draw is open to eligible HEXUS readers in the UK aged 16 years or over.
  • The competition winner will be picked at random from all eligible entries that arrive by 09:00 London time on the closing date, March 5, 2021.
  • Only one entry is permitted per household per HEXUS entry form; second Facebook entries, if applicable, are permitted. Duplicate entries on either form will result in disqualification and no entrant may win more than one prize.
  • The winners will be notified via email by March 15, 2021. The winner must claim their prize within 7 days of the promoter sending notification. If the prize is unclaimed after this time, HEXUS reserves the right to offer the unclaimed prize to a substitute winner selected in accordance with these rules.
  • The prize is an AOC AG273QZ gaming monitor.
  • In the event that the prize offered is unavailable due to circumstances beyond our control, we reserve the right to offer an alternative prize of equal or greater specification.
  • Prizes will ship to winners within 45 days of the draw, though we aim for sooner.
  • HEXUS and its partners are responsible for shipping within the criteria laid out and the winner is responsible for local taxes if applicable.
  • Prize draws are not open to employees of HEXUS and their affiliates, agencies, suppliers, sponsors and immediate families.
  • Entry into the competition will be deemed as acceptance of these terms and conditions.
  • A list of previous competition winners is available at HEXUS.net/Competition_Winners.
  • A full GDPR declaration is available on this page.

HEXUS Forums :: 6 Comments

Login with Forum Account

Don't have an account? Register today!
Posted by rabidmunkee - Fri 05 Feb 2021 09:18
Yummy Yummy Yummy,
Good luck every body.
Posted by [GSV]Trig - Fri 05 Feb 2021 09:46
Well given I didn't win any of the epic compo's, might as well try this one eh..
Posted by Scryder - Fri 05 Feb 2021 10:30
Looks nice. I could do with a decent monitor, just have never been able to afford one!
Posted by Iota - Fri 05 Feb 2021 10:53
'[GSV
Trig;4283089']Well given I didn't win any of the epic compo's, might as well try this one eh..

Just a shame I can't do two entries as I'm not part of the FaceBook generation.
Posted by Terbinator - Fri 05 Feb 2021 11:42
:hexlub:

SEE NEWER »