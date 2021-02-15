vacancies advertise contact news tip The Vault
Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 12GB release date confirmed

by Mark Tyson on 15 February 2021, 11:11

Earlier this month HEXUS reported upon the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 12GB release date, and this has now been confirmed by Nvidia to The Verge. From 9am PT (5pm GMT) on Thursday 25th February, retailers will be allowed to sell the newest Ampere consumer graphics card.

Of course there is the thorny issue of stock being available when the RTX 3060 12GB is released. Already, at the pre-launch stage, you can see online listings featuring AIB partner cards based off this GPU being listed from €499 to €699 in Europe, and currently being sold in Pakistan for the equivalent of approx US$750. As a reminder, the official  RRP is US$329.

There will not be any Founder's Edition of the RTX 3060 12GB graphics card, Nvidia told The Verge, so you will have to take your pick from AIB offerings, where available.

To recap, the RTX 3060 12GB is being touted by the Green Team as the successor to the GTX 1060 and RTX 2060 (non-Super). Compared to these earlier generations the new consumer Ampere graphics card pretty much guarantees 60fps+ performance in modern AA games – and it does so with the dual delights of real-time ray tracing and DLSS turned on, where available.

GeForce RTX 2060 and GTX 1050 Ti supply boost confirmed

To alleviate demand for PC gaming graphics cards, Nvidia has confirmed the rumours that it will be 'reviving' some older GPUs.

In an email to PC World, Nvidia said it had never EOLed the GeForce RTX 2060 and GTX 1050 Ti, so 'reviving' was not perhaps the correct terminology. Instead, Nvidia said it preferred to say that it was meeting the "ebb and flow" of market demand which is currently very high.

The Pascal card's stock could potentially ramp up supply very quickly if the rumours that GDDR6 shortages are another reason behind shortages of the newest GeForce and Radeon graphics cards. Moreover, its 4GB GDDR5 VRAM, insufficient for ETH mining, means stocks won't be plundered, and it can run in systems which might not have a spare PCI power connector, as well as there being various LP designs ready for otherwise constrained systems. It looks like we still need some time for the ebb to turn into a flow of these 'revived' GPUs.

HEXUS Forums :: 6 Comments

Posted by zaph0d - Mon 15 Feb 2021 11:28
This disgusts me, this is a bloody Midrange card going for more than what the Top Tier used to go for.
Makes you wonder if the Shortage of supply isn't a manufactured shortage …
Posted by Gentle Viking - Mon 15 Feb 2021 11:32
Cheapest 3060 at proshop is 550 USD or so, ( Inno3D GeForce RTX 3060 Twin X2 OC )
But a few of them do have a place holder price of 16.300 USD attached.
Most expensive listed ( true price ) is the ASUS GeForce RTX 3060 ROG STRIX OC with a price of 750 USD.

i think 500 USD or so is also what i paid for my 5700XT, and really i can not justify going higher than that for a GFX card

I have said it before and i will say it again, i am happy i am not in the market for new hardware ATM.
Posted by atemporal - Mon 15 Feb 2021 11:42
zaph0d
This disgusts me, this is a bloody Midrange card going for more than what the Top Tier used to go for.
Makes you wonder if the Shortage of supply isn't a manufactured shortage …

Whatever are you suggesting good sir? That NVidia might be trying to vamp the prices because they set RRP too low out of worry of AMD's offering sir? Is that what you're saying sir? But because AMD cannot supply quickly enough Nvidia are throttling supply to get more revenue sir? Is that what you're saying sir? That would be naughty now wouldn't it sir? Oh. Suits you sir. Suits you…
Posted by Gentle Viking - Mon 15 Feb 2021 12:30
Here we need EU :mrgreen:

Though the fines they dish out left and right, i have no idea where the money end.
Wouldn't it be possible to make BIOS that would not run coin-making software ? That would be so nice.
The two companies would do well remembering who created them in the first place ( gamers )
Posted by kalniel - Mon 15 Feb 2021 13:37
Gentle Viking;4284534
.
The two companies would do well remembering who created them in the first place
Are you suggesting that graphics cards go back to being for 3d professionals and should be locked out to prevent them being used for gaming ;) :p (Though yes, we did play Doom on the SGI machines…)

