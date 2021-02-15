PowerColor Radeon RX 6700 6GB registered with EEC

At the start of the month HEXUS reported upon Gigabyte registering a range of eight AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT graphics cards with the EEC. In the filing there were no RX 6700 samples listed - i.e. no non-XT cards - which was a bit disappointing. Now PowerColor's EEC listing has surfaced and it includes a quartet of RX 6700 graphics cards as well as 17 RX 6700 XTs.

VideoCardz noticed the PowerColor EEC listing, and it reminds tech watchers that not all the SKUs you see listed at the EEC will turn up in retail. It explains that the AIBs select the graphics cards with the best chance of selling in volume for retailers. Looking at the codenames it is expected that we will see PowerColor release Radeon RX 6700 XT Red Devil and perhaps Red Dragon and Fighter series cards too. All RX 6700 XTs come with 12GB GDDR6.

It isn't clear what series the four Radeon RX 6700 cards will join. However, it is right there in the codename that they will all feature 6GB of GDDR6. Additionally, the '3DH' string indicates three DisplayPorts and one HDMI output, and OC models are factory overclocked.

Above is VideoCardz's natty comparison table showing the already released Radeon RX 6900 XT, RX 6800 XT, and RX 6800, vs the upcoming RX 6700 XT and RX 6700. As you can see the RX 6700 XT is expected in March but the launch date for the RX 6700 non-XT is less certain.