Intel Rocket Lake hard launch tipped for Monday 15th March

Intel's Rocket Lake desktop processors have been spotted quite frequently in leaked benchmarks and so on in recent weeks. This tends to happen as a processor nears its release date. We know officially that these 11th generation Core processors are "coming in Q1 2021," and include the Core i9-11900K, as Intel unveiled this much at CES 2021. Now HKEPC's sources are indicating that the actual physical release date for the first RKL-S processors will be Monday, 15th March.

There are few other details about RKL-S at this time. HKEPC says that although the beefiest 11th gen Core processors will feature fewer cores than their previous gen cousins "the IPC performance has increased significantly," to satisfy PC enthusiasts and gamers. However, the Hong Kong based site is recommending its followers with a modicum of patience to ignore the impending arrival of RKL-S and wait for the Alder Lake launch later in the year.

HKEPC asserts that it has a collection of insider info on the 12 gen Core processors for desktops, or ADL-S. First, it reports that ADL_S will feature up to 16 physical cores and offer up to a 20 per cent IPC uplift compared to Tiger Lake's Willow Cove cores. Secondly, the small Gracemont cores will perform on a par to Skylake, it says. Last but not least, its 10nm Enhanced SuperFin 'big-LITTLE' architecture will help Intel reduce power consumption by 15 per cent compared with existing SuperFin chips.

The source wraps up by mentioning that Intel has an opportunity now due to AMD Ryzen supplies not flowing fast enough from TSMC and flags a slight delay for Zen 4 processors. However, other reports I've seen today suggest that supplies of the latest AMD Ryzen 5000 series CPUs for desktops are starting to flow in earnest.