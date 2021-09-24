vacancies advertise contact news tip The Vault
HEXUS Week In Review: Infinity LC, AOC U28G2XU and an RTX 3080 Ti

by Parm Mann on 24 September 2021, 16:01

PCSpecialist Infinity LC

Putting together a new PC in 2021 requires a whole lot of patience. Stock shortages are such that a lot of your time would be ...

EVGA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti FTW3 Ultra Gaming

Issues affecting supply of high-end PC hardware continue to plague the industry as we move into Q4 2021. There's some light at the end of ...

AOC U28G2XU

Fed up of waiting for graphics card prices to resemble some form of normality? It might be time to try an alternative upgrade instead. Today's ...

Kingston DataTraveler Max (1TB)

Speed is addictive. Kingston runs with this thought by releasing the world's fastest USB pen drive known as DataTraveler Max. Available in capacities of 256GB, ...


COMPETITION: Win a WD_Black SSD bundle

Who doesn't love a nice speedy SSD? We sure do, so for our latest giveaway we've teamed up with the lovely people at WD to ...


Competition closing date: 11 October 2021, 09:00

