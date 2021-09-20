vacancies advertise contact news tip The Vault
SilverStone SETA Q1 mid-tower focuses on silence

by Mark Tyson on 20 September 2021, 11:11

Taiwan's SilverStone Technology has launched a new PC case targeting those who wish to create a silent desktop PC with a minimalist premium look and feel. The new SilverStone SETA Q1 isn't one of the firm's compact or HTPC chassis it is most well known for, it is a 56 litre mid-tower design which can accommodate up to SSI-EEB motherboards.

Inside you will therefore enjoy good maximum compatibility figures, with plenty of expansion slots (depending on your choice of motherboard), room for four SATA HDDs, and a degree of versatility. In addition to the easy on the eye design, a major quality of the SETA Q1 is supposed to be that it is easy on the ears with its balance of "great airflow and low acoustic noise level".

In its mix of publicity materials and product details, SilverStone says that the 'silence' comes from a combination of design factors. Firstly, it has used what it refers to a "sound maze soundproofing technique" on the front panel. In addition, there are traditional sound proofing and dampening materials integrated to the front and side panels, as well as top and bottom.

For max compatibility, SilverStone has produced a nice illustrative graphic, shared above. Below you will see the flexibility offered for adding fans and radiators to this chassis, as you see fit for your build.

Other aspects of the SilverStone SETA Q1 design worth highlighting are: the support for expansion card vertical mounting (for those wishing to show off their GPU, for example); the inclusion of a multi-functional bracket; a 30 Series GPU support; USB Type-C x 1, USB 3.0 x 2 and combo audio x 1 on the front top edge of the case; superior dust prevention; overall dimensions of 232 x 493.5 x 490.7mm, and weight of 11.64kg.

According to TechPowerUp the new SETA Q1 mid-tower will start to become available from October 2021 in parts of Asia, and November or December in North America and Europe. Expect to pay your local equivalent of approx US$220.

Posted by Corky34 - Mon 20 Sep 2021 11:57
I'm going to be controversial and say we need new places to put the PSU. We started putting it at the bottom in its own chamber to isolate it from increasing internal temperatures and the space in front could be used for HDD. However with fewer systems using multiple HDD and internal temperatures having gone in reverse it seems like there's loads of wasted space down there, it adds +9cm height to a case for little appreciable benefit.
Posted by cptwhite_uk - Mon 20 Sep 2021 12:08
The new Lian Li Q58 demonstrates the problem well. They tried to accomodate an ATX power supply in SFF case, and technically it works, but you're just better getting a SFX PSU from the get go. ATX is bulky making it hard to integrate elegantly.
Posted by KultiVator - Mon 20 Sep 2021 12:24
Corky34
Having IEC Power cables entering via the side or front panels of cases is going to be a tough sell ;-)

I suppose you could also make the case that very few people install additional PCIe cards these days ( beyond a GPU), so maybe the ATX format will eventually become more of a niche segment for builders.

With more and more devices supporting Thunderbolt, maybe a bigger chunk of the market will move towards smaller form-factors / laptops / tablets / all-in-one units that tether to an external GPU as and when needed?
Posted by rave_alan - Mon 20 Sep 2021 12:42
Finally there is something minimalistic without led stuff and weird shapes.
Posted by Corky34 - Mon 20 Sep 2021 15:59
KultiVator
Some cases use an extension cable to route the connection to the back, my Raijintek Thetis uses one to mount the PSU at the front of the case, some of Silverstone's cases like their fortress line use them to mount PSU's in creative ways as well so where the power cable enters isn't much of an issue.

I think it's more a case (no pun intended) of what's considered ‘good’ placement and ‘best’ airflow route (good and best sort of changes with system setup so one design may not suit everyone).

IDK as what i said has just been one of those things that's been niggling me every time i see a manufacture announce a new case with the PSU at the bottom in its own compartment, it just seems like a design from the 2000's or whenever and a waste of space.

