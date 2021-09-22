EVGA launches its X570 Dark motherboard

HEXUS commented on the first sightings of the (AMD AM4) EVGA X570 Dark motherboard in mid-July this year. The images came from EVGA in-house OC partner Vince Lucido – AKA Kingpin (or K|NGP|N, if you prefer) and his busy Facebook news feed. Lucido has added several more nice shots of this motherboard subsequently. Now, EVGA's first AMD Ryzen motherboard, and its first to offer the 'Dark experience' has gone up for sale. EVGA has published a press release to mark the occasion, as well as the fully fleshed out product pages we are used to.

Motherboards by their very nature always have a lengthy set of specs, which are best presented in an easy scannable table or infographic, and you can find them presented as such below (click to zoom the image)

Highlights of EVGA's design, in its usual Dark style, are the choice of durable performance enhancing components and the application of the latest technology to make the platform the best it can be. In this particular case that means the presence of a 17 phase VRM, actively cooled motherboard hotspots, reinforced PCIe slots, PCIe Gen 4 storage support, Resize BAR support for Nvidia GPUs, dedicated AiO pump headers, and more. Moreover, EVGA wants to highlight the usefulness of its Eleet X1 tuning software; for all your monitoring, OC and tuning tasks.

It is no surprise that to reach the "pinnacle of desktop PC performance," with this AMD X570 chipset solution, there is a high price to pay. The EVGA.com product page advises this is an 'Elite Member Exclusive' product for the time being, and you can only buy one per household. The asking price is US$689.99. At the moment this product looks like it is US-only, I couldn't find the product listed on the EVGA EU or EVGA Taiwan site at the time of writing.