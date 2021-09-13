Win a WD_Black SSD bundle

vacancies advertise contact news tip The Vault
by Parm Mann on 13 September 2021, 09:01

Who doesn't love a nice speedy SSD? We sure do, so for our latest giveaway we've teamed up with the lovely people at WD to give you the chance to win a 2TB WD_Black upgrade bundle!

In today's goodie bag you'll find a 1TB WD_Black SN750 SE Battlefield 2042 NVMe SSD, with full PC game code included, and to help transform your setup with all the ports you're likely to need, a 1TB WD_Black D50 Game Dock NVMe SSD!

Want to be in with a chance of winning? Answer the following simple question to enter our free prize draw and remember to click through to Facebook for a second entry. Thanks for taking part and good luck!



Terms and Conditions

  • There is no entry fee and no purchase necessary to enter this competition.
  • The prize draw is open to eligible HEXUS readers in the UK and Europe aged 16 years or over.
  • The competition winner will be picked at random from all eligible entries that arrive by 09:00 London time on the closing date, October 11, 2021.
  • Only one entry is permitted per household per HEXUS entry form; second Facebook entries, if applicable, are permitted. Duplicate entries on either form will result in disqualification and no entrant may win more than one prize.
  • The winners will be notified via email by October 18, 2021. The winner must claim their prize within 7 days of the promoter sending notification. If the prize is unclaimed after this time, HEXUS reserves the right to offer the unclaimed prize to a substitute winner selected in accordance with these rules.
  • The prize is a 1TB WD_Black SN750 SE Battlefield 2042 NVMe SSD and a 1TB WD_Black D50 Game Dock NVMe SSD.
  • In the event that the prize offered is unavailable due to circumstances beyond our control, we reserve the right to offer an alternative prize of equal or greater specification.
  • Prizes will ship to winners within 45 days of the draw, though we aim for sooner.
  • HEXUS and its partners are responsible for shipping within the criteria laid out and the winner is responsible for local taxes if applicable.
  • Prize draws are not open to employees of HEXUS and their affiliates, agencies, suppliers, sponsors and immediate families.
  • Entry into the competition will be deemed as acceptance of these terms and conditions.
  • A list of previous competition winners is available at HEXUS.net/Competition_Winners.
  • A full GDPR declaration is available on this page.

HEXUS Forums :: 10 Comments

Posted by ET3D - Mon 13 Sep 2021 11:07
Solid Snake Drive?
Super Smash Drivers?
Posted by [GSV]Trig - Mon 13 Sep 2021 11:19
Speedy Super Drive..
Posted by kompukare - Mon 13 Sep 2021 12:09
'[GSV
Trig;4300864']Speedy Super Drive..

Careful!

The litigious fruit company used to call their 1.44MB floppy drives Super Drive:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/SuperDrive
It could read normal disks and Apple's strange GCR encoding (also see https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Spectre_GCR which was an Atari ST Mac Plus emulator with it's own GCR floppy drive controller).
Posted by Ttaskmaster - Mon 13 Sep 2021 12:31
Saracen's Sexy Doppio…
Posted by [GSV]Trig - Mon 13 Sep 2021 13:00
kompukare
Careful!

The litigious fruit company used to call their 1.44MB floppy drives Super Drive:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/SuperDrive
It could read normal disks and Apple's strange GCR encoding (also see https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Spectre_GCR which was an Atari ST Mac Plus emulator with it's own GCR floppy drive controller).

Should have said Super Speedy Drive then, just to keep the Super Drive out of it, wouldn't want to get into trouble now..

SEE NEWER »