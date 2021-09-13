Win a WD_Black SSD bundle

Who doesn't love a nice speedy SSD? We sure do, so for our latest giveaway we've teamed up with the lovely people at WD to give you the chance to win a 2TB WD_Black upgrade bundle!

In today's goodie bag you'll find a 1TB WD_Black SN750 SE Battlefield 2042 NVMe SSD, with full PC game code included, and to help transform your setup with all the ports you're likely to need, a 1TB WD_Black D50 Game Dock NVMe SSD!

Want to be in with a chance of winning? Answer the following simple question to enter our free prize draw and remember to click through to Facebook for a second entry. Thanks for taking part and good luck!

Terms and Conditions