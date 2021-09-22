AMD Radeon RX 6600 may be released on 13th October

Earlier this month, HEXUS reported on the product images and retail listings unearthed containing photos/references to the Gigabyte Radeon RX 6600 Eagle. Though this SKU had been previously leaked/rumoured, this was the best evidence yet of it becoming an actual shipping product in the currently precarious consumer GPU market. It is almost as if the big two GPU vendors aren't that interested in making affordable modern PC desktop GPUs as they cream the top off the market and cater to this seemingly insatiable demand at the higher-end. (When is Nvidia releasing the RTX 3050/Ti for desktop?).

Now there is some pretty firm evidence of what precise specs an AMD Radeon RX 6600 (non-XT) will offer, and some dates for shipping, press reviews, and release from VideoCardz's usually reliable sources.

Click to zoom chart

Above, you can see an AMD Radeon RX 6000 comparison table that looks like it was plucked straight from AMD's publicity web/PDF materials. In brief, you can see that it is a close relation to the RX 6600 XT, as it should be – but basically offers 28CUs (1792 GPU cores) rather than 32 (2048 GPU cores). This table suggests all other specs remain the same; 32MB Infinity Cache, 8GB GDDR6 VRAM, outputs and graphics technology support.

VideoCardz reports that the memory bus will remain the same at 128-bit for 256GB/s bandwidth. However, there are no base/boost clock speeds to share (As a reminder, the RX 6600 XT can run at up to 2589MHz boost).

The dates for the Radeon RX 6600 unveiling, reviews and release seems to have been revealed too. Apparently, AIBs can start sending out samples of their RX 6600 products to reviewers like HEXUS, to arrive no earlier than 4th October. According to the leaked timetable, most reviewers will get a week or so to complete their tests, with their findings going public on 13th Oct – the same day as the products become available to consumers. So, early birds probably won't have a chance to digest reviews before piling in to buy – and if you miss that early float of availability, who knows when these products will be available again.

For pricing context, the AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT has an MSRP of US$479, the RX 6600 XT $379. Nvidia's RTX 3060 12GB is $329, and if there was a normal market with availability I would expect AMD to have to undercut its rival, so its MSRP should be lower.