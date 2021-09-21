Amazon has arranged a hardware event for Tues, 28th Sept

Amazon hardware isn't the most glamorous or cutting edge, especially since it dropped its ambitious Fire Phones. However, it seems to have found workable niches in affordable Android tablets, eReaders, smarthome speakers, mesh routers, and security cameras/gadgets. The online retail giant is likely to develop Alexa-powered these things further on Tues 28th Sept, when has scheduled a live-streamed event that will take the wraps off new devices, as well as features and services.

Last year Amazon rolled out new Echo devices, the Luna game streaming service, some new Fire TV devices, as well as additions to its Ring security line. This year the range of devices might be even wider. Evidence of Amazon's wide-ranging plans have emerged via various rumours/leaks/sightings in recent weeks, with the following products exposed; an Amazon branded Fire TV, a Ring branded dash cam, and a new Kindle Paperwhite with adjustable colour temperature.

In addition to the above-mentioned products, some late to market previously announced products might get a release date. One of the most interesting products in this category is the Ring branded indoor security drone.

Sadly, Amazon's event isn't going to be open for anyone to watch via the live-stream, it is an invite-only affair. If there are any new releases of note, I will be covering them here, and I am hoping for some interesting surprises.

Yesterday, HEXUS reported on Amazon perma-banning 600 Chinese brands / 3,000 retailers found guilty of review fraud.