Microsoft reinstates its PC Health Check (Win 11 specs check) app

by Mark Tyson on 22 September 2021, 11:11

With less than a fortnight until Windows 11 is officially released, Microsoft has reinstated the PC Health Check app, which includes a section with OS update advisory information. The latest version of the app offers more detail than ever for would-be upgraders, with check marks (or crosses) for all the important specs your PC needs to be OKed for the upgrade. Moreover, there are click-through or expanding explainers when it sees your machine isn't up to scratch – helping to explain the situation and your options.

As my current work machine is up to spec, I had a look at the Windows 11 upgrade advice on my daughter's Microsoft Surface Pro 5 (2017) see above. It qualifies on all counts except for the CPU, where it doesn't make it by a whisker – being just one Intel generation too old, which is a shame.

I see that The Verge's Sean Hollister is in the same situation (with the Kaby Lake Blues), and he has just noticed a glimmer of light, with a hint of doom, for people in such a situation – in a Microsoft \ 'waiver' notice. Hollister says that when he recently went to upgrade his Kaby Lake system to the Windows 11 beta, he was alerted with the following waiver message (image below).

The above message seems to suggest that systems that aren't quite up to spec can hit an 'Accept' button to acknowledge that their PC may have compatibility issues, may not be supported, and may not get any updates via Windows Update. It also says that damage to your PC due to lack of Win 11 compatibility won't be covered by manufacturer warranties. There probably isn't many Kaby Lake or older PCs still in warranty, though.

Whatever the case, this kind of woolly waiver isn't very useful or reassuring. With the official final release just days away, it is a bit disappointing to still have this level of uncertainty about installation choices and consequences. One must hope all the potential consequences of updating to Windows 11 on slightly stale hardware will be fully clear when 5th October is here.

Posted by Corky34 - Wed 22 Sep 2021 11:47
Windows 11, the most secure Windows ever. Except when someone doesn't read the disclaimer, just clicks accept, and doesn't know they'll never get security updates.

FWIW and if anyone is interested. It seems older processors aren't compatible because they don't support MBEC (Mode Based Execution Control), at least going on this reddit thread.
Posted by Darkedge - Wed 22 Sep 2021 12:59
Oop can't run it on PCs with corporate update servers (WSUS). Only gives you basic info
Posted by LSG501 - Wed 22 Sep 2021 14:18
Corky34
Windows 11, the most secure Windows ever. Except when someone doesn't read the disclaimer, just clicks accept, and doesn't know they'll never get security updates.

FWIW and if anyone is interested. It seems older processors aren't compatible because they don't support MBEC (Mode Based Execution Control), at least going on this reddit thread.

Pretty sure I read somewhere (why is it you can never find it again) that some of the cpu's that are supported (xeon iirc) don't include MBEC.

In all honesty it would be a lot more useful if MS actually came out and said why they've picked what they have because no one can say that a ryzen 1000/2000 series (4 years old at most) isn't capable of running windows 11…. it will run it but is unsupported and as such won't get updates from what I can see now….

I still think this release, mainly due to rubbish information being given out, is a complete cluster f***
Posted by Friesiansam - Wed 22 Sep 2021 15:23
LSG501
In all honesty it would be a lot more useful if MS actually came out and said why they've picked what they have because no one can say that a ryzen 1000/2000 series (4 years old at most) isn't capable of running windows 11…. it will run it but is unsupported and as such won't get updates from what I can see now….


I have a Ryzen 7 2700 and it passes the compatibility check, using the latest version thereof.
Posted by LSG501 - Wed 22 Sep 2021 15:46
Friesiansam
I have a Ryzen 7 2700 and it passes the compatibility check, using the latest version thereof.

Oh ,looks like the 2000 was recently added, missed that, still not great for ryzen 1000 series though

