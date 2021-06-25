HEXUS Week In Review: Legion 5, i9-11980HK and D30 Game Drive

LATEST REVIEWS

Intel Core i9-11980HK (Tiger Lake-H) The arrival of Intel's Tiger Lake-H mobile processors will help power a new generation of high-performance laptops. Initially launched in a quintet of flavours, the ...

Lenovo Legion 5 Lenovo's gaming laptops are on a hot streak. We recently deemed the award-winning Legion 5 Pro a stand-out choice at the £1,500 price point, yet ...

iiyama G-Master GB2770QSU Red Eagle We recently took a look at an iiyama 27in monitor under the Red Eagle gaming brand. The £250 G-Master GB2770HSU offers a FHD resolution allied ...