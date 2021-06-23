Gigabyte lists six AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT graphics cards at the EEC

In mid-May, HEXUS reported upon a couple of AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT leaks in quick succession. First we saw ASRock's filing with the EEC for a total of six RX 6600 XT and RX 6600 models, a couple of days later some GPU-Z screenshots purportedly from systems packing Sapphire RX 6600 XT and RX 6600 graphics cards surfaced on ChipHell.

Today, as we close in on the end of June, Twitter leakster Komachi has spotted another graphics card maker sharing model names/numbers with the EEC ahead of hardware shipments. This time around it is Gigabyte, and the firm has listed six models in total, all of them AMD Radeon RX 6600XT –based. I've shared the list directly below:

GV-R66XTGAMING OC PRO-8GD,

GV-R66XTGAMING PRO-8GD,

GV-R66XTGAMING OC-8GD,

GV-R66XTGAMING-8GD,

GV-R66XTEAGLE OC-8GD,

GV-R66XTEAGLE-8GD.

Using knowledge of Gigabyte's codenaming scheme, you can easily surmise that these upcoming Gaming and Eagle family graphics cards all feature 8GB of (GDDR6) memory. This corroborates previous leaks. The non-XT version is also supposed to come packing 8GB.

According to the latest info we have, the above RX 6600XT desktop graphics cards will be based upon the 7nm Navi 23 XT GPU, just like the mobile RX 6600M and Radeon Pro W6600 for content creators. This GPU features up to 28CUs, 2,048 shaders, 32MB Infinity Cache, and is accompanied by 8GB of GDDR6 on a 128-bit bus. Compare this spec to the Radeon RX 6700 XT, with 40CUs, 2,560 shaders, 96MB Infinity Cache, and 12GB GDDR6 on a 192-bit bus.

The AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT is expected to launch shortly, as it was originally scheduled for an "1H 2021" Launch.